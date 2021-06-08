Homes vs developers

by Claire Nolan

Tension about the Draft Spatial Plan is rising again. The 20,000 ideas from the submissions have been digested and hopefully from that a more nuanced plan can be melded into the district plan.

The majority do not want character destruction, with multi-storey apartment blocks pepper-potted in the wrong places. It would be poor planning and design to attempt this. The WCC says that large parts of Newtown, Mt Vic and Berhampore are needed to attract cheap development. Yet areas such as Adelaide Road don’t seem to appeal to the council. Are they more expensive to develop? Is government help needed to acquire the land? There was a plan to do that in 2008. What happened?

One councillor has said that is private land. But so is the land under the sustainable older homes. The council’s approach has pitted homeowners against developers. This isn’t about being Nimbys but being against poor planning.

The suburb-wide approach in the report would have a domino effect: once a tall building goes into a one storey street, it changes the character of the whole suburb eventually, with a loss of amenity, community and sun.

The old character houses are loved, lived in, and done up – promoting community and connected neighbourhoods. Bought when run down and cheaper. A lot of hard work – not privilege – was needed to do them up.

I ask the pro-plan group to come and really look at the inner suburbs. Please don’t make up things that are not true. The truth is these are your parents and aunties living in the inner suburbs. You may want a villa later when you have children.

In Newtown the over 35s dramatically disagreed with the plan compared to the under 35s. Life stages?

Mt Victoria and Newtown residents have offered plans that are an alternative to pepper potting. One involves the commercial areas in Newtown. There are many sites sitting there. I believe some of the owners on the main streets want to develop but are stymied by the WCC. A councillor has said the residents’ plan does not meet the DPS NPS. It actually meets it far better than than pepper potting. It would create more dwellings nearer to transport, shops, libraries and schools. Instead of one tall building stuck up amongst one-storey cottages on a suburban street.

In the end I am hoping that councillors will vote for common sense not idealogy on the final DSP this month. The report is good and there are a lot of fantastic suggestions. A lot of effort has gone in to so many submissions.

WCC needs to meld these suggestions into a coherent plan. To do that they need to accept the changes proposed by residents. This is about flexibility not rigidity, the promotion of all people working together to meld new housing into Wellington, while preserving its character but also accepting more people into well designed and safe buildings in appropriate places.

Living in Wellington has always been expensive. House prices are not about to drop. Taller buildings come with more expense such as insurance and body corporate fees. The initial price may be a bit cheaper but only if smaller with lower amenity ie no green space or parking. When the lifts go in over four storeys they get more expensive. And where do all the renters go?

WCC please don’t get new buyers’ hopes up. Affordability will be impossible to deliver through the market. Work with the community, accept alternative plans, be open, be design orientated, and lead the coordination of sites with developers and owners.

Claire Nolan has been a Newtown resident for 25 years.