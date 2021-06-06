Breath-tests on Saturday find seven people (out of 160) driving while drunk

Report from RNZ

A team of detectives were out in Wellington on Saturday night, and of 160 people who were breath-tested, seven people were found to be over the legal limit, and taken off the road.

Earlier News from NZ Police

More than 4,595 people have been breath tested at checkpoints in Wellington over the past two weeks.

On the first weekend, 110 people failed the initial breath screening test, and 16 blew over the limit and were processed for impairment-related driving offences.

Checkpoints held the following week across Kāpiti-Mana yielded similar results. Over 1000 drivers were tested, 21 blew under 250mcg and six were headed to court for drink driving related offences.

In Canterbury 8003 tests were carried out on drivers in May, of which 48 people blew excess breath alcohol levels. In April 4881 tests were carried out and 18 were charged with excess breath alcohol. And in the Southland area Police charged 35 people in March with Excess Breath Alcohol and 30 in April.

In Auckland City 2921 drivers were tested in May and of those a total of 102 were processed following the results of their initial breath screening test. Sixteen failed the Evidential Breath Tests, with three processed for blood.

National Road Policing Centre Director Superintendent Stephen Greally warns drivers that Police will be out in force this long weekend with checkpoints all over the country. “Impaired drivers are more likely to cause crashes. That’s just a fact. And with large numbers of New Zealanders on the roads this weekend we all need to be switched-on and alert.”