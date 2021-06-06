Public hui next Wednesday on Porirua wastewater treatment plans

Wellington.Scoop

The Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant re-consent has been publicly notified. Submissions will be open until 30 June.

You can find the 800 page application on this link. On the right-hand-side of the page, if you scroll down to the end of the listed appendix, you’ll find the submission process.

When the Council advised they were going to have a drop-in session for the re-consent, campaigners swiftly declined and notified their objection.

They requested that the Porirua City Council and Wellington Water host another public hui (similar to the network hui of 29 March) as the general public were unlikely to read 800 pages of documents and needed to be better informed. Particularly as a summary was not prepared, which was disappointing as the Council Long-term-plan with 400 pages had an attached 50 page summary.

As a result, the Council and Wellington Water will now be presenting to the community this Wednesday 9 June at Titahi Bay School Hall, Kura Street, at 7pm. A better time for people who work and commute to be able to attend the meeting.

We hope you’ll be able to attend as we’d like you to be better informed if you plan on making a submission.

This is your chance to have-a-say, and your say will make a difference. Making a submission is the only way to make local authority accountable for this tokenistic process .

Campaigners Marie Wright and Michelle Warshawsky attended the Wastewater and Landfill joint meeting last week 25 May and you can watch it on this link. Their presentation starts about 20-22minutes and a very interesting discussion that takes place with Councillors, Veolia, Wellington Water and Porirua Council staff, starts about 40-42mins.

It’s been a long journey but an effective one. The continuing media coverage and the support from media and the community has resulted in a lot work in Titahi Bay and Porirua Harbour (still ongoing) to tackle the stormwater and wastewater infrastructure issues.

Here is a link to the facebook event. Please bring your whanau and friends.

The treatment plant is a significant asset and will have a significant impact on our environment and public health and safety.