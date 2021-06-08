Selling council housing is not the answer

by Helene Ritchie

The Wellington City Council made a peculiar decision last week, unanimously. In one resolution there was a good decision, and then a bad decision undermining the good decision.

The good decision was that the Council supported advocacy to the Government for financial

assistance for those most in need of rental relief through an income related rental subsidy (IRRS), available to state housing tenants, but denied to Council tenants.

The bad decision was that it resolved to begin a process of getting rid of its exemplary award-winning Council housing and to start a distracting and entangled process of slowly but surely divesting the assets into a CHP (Community housing provider).

This was despite advice that establishing a CHP would take four years, and benefit only 10% of new tenants and none of the existing tenants. Whereas, if the Government were to allow income-related rents for Council tenants, then 80% of existing tenants would be eligible. It would make a huge difference to tenants and to the Council’s ability to continue to provide in an area where it has historically done well.

It is immoral and unnecessary to expect the Council and its tenants to go through such a tortuous four-year process. What does the Council do in the interim? Continue to charge fluctuating upwards market rents sometimes with adjustments? Let the stock run down – just as central government has done with its stock for decades? What do tenants do in the interim?

The issue of income-related rents at 25% of income is longstanding Labour policy. In Government, it has the provision of making housing a top priority.

On the face of it, Wellington City meets the legal 1992 definition of a community housing provider –

“community housing provider means a housing provider (other than Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities) that has, as 1 of its objects, the provision of one or both of the following types of housing:

(a) social rental housing:

(b) affordable rental housing”

But in 2014 Regulations added under a Key Government excluded local government from being eligible to register for income-related subsidies:

“5. Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for registration in class 1: social landlord are as follows:

(b) the applicant must not be—

(i) a local authority;”..

This simple regulation, added without proper scrutiny, appears to contradict the intent of the principle Act. Its effect is to exclude Council tenants from lower rents.

Was this deliberate, or an administrative slip up? Where is the blockage 7 years after the addition of the 2014 Regulation? Is it a lingering neo-liberal/ semi-privatisation of public assets model in central government bureaucracy? Does it require a simple amending of the 2014 Regulations, or is it an anomaly that needs correcting, or what?

I watched the Council debate last Thursday.

Some councillors claimed the Council was about to become ‘insolvent’, without understanding the difference between a Council and a company. Others like Councillor Calvert, not known for any left wing tendencies, were adamant that housing is a core responsibility of local government. She spoke vociferously against the development of a CHP. She said: “This Government has not given Wellington anything. We need to keep public ownership of housing, not sell it off to keep us afloat.”

The Wellington City Council is the largest Council landlord in the country. It has provided award winning accommodation for those most in need since the 1960s and with a range of support services. We can thank Citizens councillor the late George Porter, who advocated successfully in the mid 60s for Council housing with local government 3% loans. We can thank an agreement with a Labour Government in 2007 for financial assistance to upgrade some of the Council stock. Former councillors like Noonan, Cook, Eagle, and others of us steadfastly warded off attempts to divest and sell off our Council housing. Today, we can thank Councillor Fitzsimons who in her short time has worked hard on the challenges of her housing portfolio.

Until now, the Government has refused to ensure implementation of its long held core philosophy of ensuring income-related rent, set at 25% of income for the 3200 Council tenants in the Council’s 1927 properties.

Selling off, divesting, getting rid of public housing stock is not the answer to our country’s or Wellington’s housing. Continued provision and construction of public social housing is the answer.

The Council needs to be clear and firm with the Government. The Council last week resolved that the mayor and CEO write a letter to Government.

That’s not good enough. The mayor needs to secure a meeting(s) with the Finance Minister and local M.P. Grant Robertson, and with the Housing Minister. He needs to unequivocally, forcefully and repeatedly make the case for income-related rental subsidy for Council tenants, and he should take Councillors Fitzsimons and Calvert with him.

Councillor O’Neill, a staunch Labour councillor, summed it all up when she said: “We need to be tough and frank with our friends.”

Helene Ritchie, a former deputy mayor, was a city councillor from 1977-1989 and 1998-2016.

