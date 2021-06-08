Group 3 covid vaccinations “over the next few months;’ you must wait for your invitation

Wellington.Scoop

As the government today announced that a million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be arriving next month, there was a change of advice for people in the Wellington region in Group 3 who are waiting for their covid vaccination.

The CCDHB website (which previously said that Group 3 vaccinations would begin at the end of May) advises today:

We will be vaccinating people in Group 3 over the next few months. You do not need to do anything at the moment. Everybody in Group 3 will be invited to book their vaccination appointment by the end of July. When it is your turn to book your appointment, we will let you know. We will contact most people through their GP. This could be through a text message, your GP’s online system, by email, letter or phone call. You could also be invited to book an appointment by a Māori or Pacific health provider, a community or faith leader, or from a disability organisation. You will be able to get your vaccination at the clinic that is the most convenient to you – near your home or work. If you do not currently have a GP, we will have an alternative method for you to organise your vaccination.

For Group Two people, the new advice says:

Appointments for Group 2 Patient-facing health and disability workers – you should have already received information about your appointment. If you have not, please ask your employer, or email CovidVaxAdmin@ccdhb.org.nz from a work email address and someone will be in touch.

Frontline emergency service workers – your employer is organising your vaccination directly. Please contact them to find out when you will be vaccinated.

Long-term residential care – we are working directly with facilities to organise vaccinations at residential care residents and staff. Please talk to your facility manager for details on when we will be offering vaccinations at your facility.

Older Māori and Pacific people living in the community – we have started to vaccinate people in this category. We will be in contact with you when it is time for your vaccination.

News from NZ Government

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“These consignments will double the total number of Pfizer doses we have received this year to more than 1,900,000 – enough to fully vaccinate almost 1 million Kiwis,” Chris Hipkins said.

“This is great news and reassuring to see our vaccine supply ramping up. It shows our plan for what is the biggest and most complex logistical undertaking ever by the health system is on track.

“The doses will arrive in weekly drops, ramping up in quantity from mid July as we start to move to the wider population roll out.

“The drops will enable us to continue vaccinating Groups 1,2, and 3, while giving us the certainty needed to start the general population rollout as planned.

“The supplies means DHBs can keep delivering to their plans and start accelerating their way through Group 3 from mid July – which is everyone over the age of 65 and people with disabilities and some underlying health conditions. It’s a group of more than 1 million people and will take time to work through. As we start Group 4, we will significantly ramp up our vaccination efforts.”

Chris Hipkins said around 20,000 doses a day were currently being administered and the Pfizer deliveries throughout July will enable this to increase significantly. At the peak of the programme in August and September we expect to be administering 50,000 doses per day. “This will add to the significant momentum already being generated by New Zealand’s vaccine programme.”

“To date, we’ve fully vaccinated over a quarter of a million people. That is a pleasing milestone. Our strategy has meant we’ve largely avoided having to stretch the time between first and second doses as many countries have,” Chris Hipkins said. “Work is well advanced to set up more vaccination sites, deliver mass vaccination events, and bring more GPs and pharmacies on-board to help with the rollout.

“While we know the ongoing pandemic can impact vaccine delivery schedules, Pfizer has given us further assurances that the remaining deliveries for 2021 are also on track, just as their deliveries to date have been.

“We have vaccinated more people than we had planned for at this point in time and more than 6,800 vaccinators have completed the necessary training to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have at our disposal one of the best vaccines in the world and starting later next month we will start making it available, for free, to everyone in New Zealand over the age of 16.”