Bi-cultural curation in new structure for City Gallery

The chief executive of Experience Wellington (formerly known as the Wellington Museums Trust) today announced a new organisational structure, without indicating how many staff would lose their jobs. She said there would be a new bicultural approach to curation. The DomPost says the City Gallery will lose its director and chief curator as part of the restructuring.

Experience Wellington has decided on a new organisational structure and roles following consultation with staff.

Chief Executive Dr Sarah Rusholme thanked staff for their input, which informed her final decisions on the restructure.

“I’m very grateful to our people who contributed to the change process, which included overwhelming support for new roles to enhance our capability to embrace te ao Māori.

“There was a range of feedback on our new functional structure, ranging from excitement about working differently to preference for retaining the current silos.

“To achieve a positive and supportive working culture, I believe it’s important to embrace the concept of mahitahi – working as one team – which is why I have decided to implement a new functional structure that’s flatter and will allow improved communication and decision-making across all of our sites.

“Our new structure will enable us to deliver on our strategic plan, align with Wellington City Council’s priority areas, and manage our budget, especially in these COVID-affected times.

“It will ensure the long-term sustainability of our sites and enrich the experiences of our visitors.”

Dr Sarah Rusholme said the organisation would seek the help of mana whenua in appointing the new role of Director of Māori Engagement.

There would also be a new role of Director Art and Heritage, overseeing exhibition content across all six sites, working with curators and specialists both here and overseas to develop engaging arts and culture experiences. Other roles on the executive include Director of Children, Young People & Community Engagement and Director of Project Delivery.

“Importantly, we will be retaining dedicated art expertise at City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi for art education, exhibition delivery, and community engagement.

“A new bicultural approach to curation with dedicated senior Toi Māori and Art curators will reinforce the Gallery’s contributions to critical thinking in Aotearoa.”

Dr Rusholme said her new leadership team would actively engage with the arts sector and lead the delivery of the organisation’s three-year strategic plan.

“I am acutely aware of the passion and diverse views of the arts sector, especially supporters of City Gallery. It’s my intention to work with them to create remarkable experiences that generate vitality and strengthen the city we love.”

Experience Wellington is a Council Controlled Organisation that operates six cultural institutions – Capital E, Space Place at Carter Observatory, City Gallery Wellington, Nairn Street Cottage, Wellington Museum and the Cable Car Museum.

