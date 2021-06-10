20 reasons for opposing plan to continue discharging sewage into Porirua harbour

Wellington.Scoop

More than a hundred people attended a public hui in Titahi Bay last night for a briefing on plans to continue discharging sewage into Porirua Harbour. Titahi Bay residents have long been concerned about the discharge of untreated sewage into their bay.

There was disappointment that the mayor of Porirua did not attend the hui, and that no city councillors or regional councillors were present to hear the residents’ concerns.

Campaigners Marie Wright and Michelle Warshawsky gave the hui twenty reasons for declining approval for continuing the approval of discharges into Titahi Bay.

1. The Porirua treatment plant has a lengthy history of non-compliance for poor quality discharge, often noticeable with a visible slick or plume that floats into Titahi Bay.

2. The long-term effects of discharge into the aquatic environment are unknown due to a lack of data, and recent snap-shot surveys and assumptions are not comparable.

3. Upgrades to improve the quality of the discharge and accommodate population growth in the catchment continue to be deferred.

4. There is no guarantee that the promises of hydraulic and UV upgrades, which have been deferred since 2018, will occur by 2023, and no guarantee that upgrades in the network will occur by 2023.

5. There is no guarantee that upgrades will produce a better quality of secondary treatment. And if the secondary quality of treatment is poor then the tertiary treatment (that is the UV), will likely continue to malfunction – as has been the case for the plant this year.

6. Proposed UV upgrades require high energy output, which contradicts the Porirua Council’s declaration of climate change.

7. Jacob Engineer’s and eCoast Marine Consulting and Research independent reviews say the application and proposed conditions in some areas are ambiguous and lack sufficient data and policies to validate some statements and assumptions.

8. Overall, we believe the application and proposed conditions are poorly-written, misleading and lack specific accountability to measure, record, report and mitigate. This … puts human and aquatic health at risk and is disingenuous to the Resource Management Act and the Treaty of Waitangi.

9. There are no GPS locations given for any sampling and monitoring sites.

10. Allowing a higher flow coming into the plant is not responsible if the quality of flow discharging from the plant is poor.

11. Using annualised calculations dilutes the data.

12. Continuously monitoring flow to the plant when flow meters are often broken is not accurate monitoring.

13. Discharge of partially and untreated wastewater after 2023 will not cease:

a. There is no guarantee that UV or hydraulic upgrades to the plant will be finished by 2023; these upgrades were scheduled for 2018 and continue to be deferred.

b. The $6 million promised for the upgrade to the plant at a public hui in 2019 has not been spent nor is it tagged in the next 20 years in the Long Term Plan.

c. Heavy rain, a power cut, machinery breakdown, surges in the network and plant malfunction can occur and will cause the discharge of untreated and partially treated wastewater into the sea, now and after 2023.

d. There is no guarantee that upgrades will produce a better quality secondary treatment.

14. Proposed exceedance levels for contamination in wastewater are higher than the existing (expired) consent and higher than recommended levels.

a. Porirua has 4 times less the flow of the Moa Point Plant and wants 5 times more contamination.

15. Recognised standards of sampling should be taken on the surface of the water and not below the water (as the permit proposes), and all conditions where it mentions sampling should include recording and reporting of faecal exceedance, including visible slicks or plumes within 100m of the discharge and not 200m.

16. Any discharge should be sampled within 2 hours after the discharge – as is for Seaview, Western and Moa Point treatment plants.

a. The ambiguity of wording makes it possible that Porirua is the only treatment plant that wants to sample 24 hours after the discharge – two tidal flows and a diluted reading.

17. Quarterly and Annual reporting does not cover the effect of discharges when the plant bypasses – the frequency, duration, exceedance of flow or exceedance of contamination, basically the real damage when a plant is under-performing.

18. It is not clear whether the permit holder (Porirua Council) , permit applicant (Wellington Water) or permit authority (Greater Wellington Regional Council) is to be contacted when making complaints.

19. The proposed Ecological, Monitoring and Technical reviews do not recognise the Resource Management Act requirement for cultural assessment.

20. Section 128 allows the Council and Wellington Water to amend or delete any condition possibly 12 months from the start of the permit and then every 5 years thereafter. It is not clear if the consent can be changed 6 months within the first 5 years or within the first 12 months due to the ambiguity of content in these conditions.

