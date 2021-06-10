Driver shortage continues: 3000 buses cancelled last month

Wellington.Scoop

Since we reported a record number of 72 buses cancelled during the morning peak hours last Friday, the DomPost has been looking back through the daily Metlink statistics and coming up with an equally alarming figure – a total 0f 3412 buses were cancelled last month.

Joel MacManus reports that this was the highest number of cancellations in at least the last three years, and more than double the 1500 buses a month cancelled during the peak of the “bustastrophe” in late 2018 and early 2019.

He quotes Tramways union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan as saying the driver shortage is causing companies to overwork existing drivers.

“Because of the staff shortage they are driving everyone to death trying to do the work,” he said. “That’s causing burnout and causing people to leave, and those people aren’t being replaced. It’s an absolute disaster in every respect.”

MacManus reports that an added problem is that Metlink has been unable to bring drivers from overseas due to border restrictions.