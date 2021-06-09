Renaming roads when Transmission Gully opens

News from NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi

Changes to some state highway numbers in the Wellington region will to take effect at the opening of the Transmission Gully motorway.

When Transmission Gully opens it will become part of the new State Highway 1 (SH1), to reflect its function as the main route in and out of Wellington, and the current section of SH1 between Linden and Mackays Crossing will be renumbered State Highway 59 (SH59).

“We need to make it as easy as possible for everyone who uses the state highway network in Wellington, including residents, businesses, local communities, visitors, and delivery and emergency services. Renumbering this section of road as SH59 is the best way of doing that,” says Mark Owen, Regional Maintenance and Operations Manager.

“It’s clear and easy to understand. We know how important it is to keep people informed about the state of our roads. Being able to refer to SH59 will mean we can clearly communicate when there is an incident or crash, help people find their way around the network, and reinforce the understanding that the new SH1 via Transmission Gully will be the primary route in and out of the region.”

The NZTA will be working with communities and stakeholders to prepare for the renumbering, including working with a small number of properties that will have a change to their address.

State highways are numbered according to which part of the country they are located. State highways within the Wellington, Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay regions are numbered between 50-59, with 59 being the next available number for the greater Wellington region.

The renumbering does not pre-empt a future decision on whether this road should remain a state highway.

“It will be some time before a final decision is made on whether this section of road will remain a state highway or become a local council-administered road. Even when it is no longer SH1 this will still be an important and busy stretch of road, so renumbering it as SH59 provides more certainty and clarity for everyone in the meantime,” says Mr Owen.

Waka Kotahi is required to consult with Porirua City Council, the Wellington Regional Council, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Paremata Residents Association and Plimmerton Residents Association on issues relating to the future of this section of state highway.

Waka Kotahi has previously advised that its preliminary position is that this section of road should remain a state highway due to its strategic importance to the regional transport network. A final decision on the future of this road will only be made following consultation.