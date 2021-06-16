Avoiding the facts

by Lindsay Shelton

Wellington organisations have had trouble getting to the point in recent days. It was as if they didn’t want to mention the main issues.

Metlink announced it would make timetable changes which would reduce the number of unplanned cancellations. It failed to say, however, that it would achieve this by cutting the number of peak hour services – but by the time it got around to making its statement, the peak-hour cuts had been reported by the DomPost and Wellington.Scoop.

(What next? Reduce the number of hospital beds because there are too many patients?)

NZTA announced that the Peka Peka to Otaki expressway would be opening at the end of next year, but it failed to mention that this was a delay on the previously announced opening date. Wellington.Scoop readers were quick to point out the omission.

The chief executive of Experience Wellington released an announcement about restructuring, without mentioning that two senior staff members were likely to lose their jobs and another had resigned.

Wellington Water released a plan detailing changes to its sewage processing plant in Porirua, which include continuing to discharge sewage into Titahi Bay. The plan was described in an 800 page document, and critics called it a licence to pollute. Locals were also unhappy that no Porirua city councillors or Wellington regional councillors attended a meeting to answer questions about the continuing discharge of sewage.

There are also unanswered questions about the process of covid vaccinations. In the NZ Herald, Adam Pearse wrote:

There are fundamental questions about the rapidly approaching Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the wider New Zealand population which remain unanswered just six weeks before it’s due to begin. The Ministry of Health appears indifferent to requests for information and in a number of instances does not provide clear answers to the questions the media is asking on behalf of Kiwis… Any rollout dates are estimates, how we book appointments is a mystery and there are thousands in priority groups who are yet to get the jab.

… every time the rollout is referred to as “the largest logistical campaign in healthcare history”, it must be remembered this campaign is for Kiwis’ safety and they deserve better than to be told to wait and see. In the meantime, we will try to assure those wracked with anxiety over these unknowns that we are doing our best to answer their questions.

Vaccination announcements in Wellington have been notable for the “wait and see” message. On June 8, the Capital and Coast District Health Board announced that general vaccinations would be taking longer than most people had expected:

We will be vaccinating people in Group 3 over the next few months. You do not need to do anything at the moment. Everybody in Group 3 will be invited to book their vaccination appointment by the end of July. When it is your turn to book your appointment, we will let you know.

The health board has been drip-feeding more specific news.

On Monday, it reported that vaccinations had been completed for residents and staff in the region’s rest homes. But the same day I visited a rest home in Lower Hutt, and discovered that vaccinations had not yet begun.

Over the previous few weeks, the health board had announced that vaccinations were beginning in Karori, Newtown, Waiwhetu,, Wainuiomata , Lower Hutt and Porirua. But four of the six announcements described vaccinations only for a specific segment of the community, rather than for everyone in Group 3.

As the Herald said this week, we deserve better than being told to wait and see.