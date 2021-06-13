Congestion charges: for and against
Report from RNZ
Wellington commuters could have to pay for driving into the CBD to work, with the city council considering the introduction of congestion charges, if it gets the green light from the Government.
Parliament’s transport and infrastructure committee is exploring the possibility of a congestion charge for Auckland – and the Wellington City Council has signalled its intention to put a plan up for public consultation within months. Congestion charges are intended to reduce peak hour traffic.
The Road Transport Forum is right behind the idea, which it hopes will free up the roads for freight.
Chief executive Nick Leggett believes reducing the number of cars on the road will boost productivity.
“It isn’t some amazing solution it’s one of many things that we need to do to improve people’s use of public transport, get them out of their vehicles, reduce congestion on the highways so critical freight can move but so we’ve got a much better transport system which allows Wellingtonians to move around and get on with their day while also improving productivity in the region.”
However, the Automobile Association argues there’s not enough evidence to support congestion charges. Senior infrastructure advisor Sarah Geard says the council will struggle to get the public’s backing without more preparation.
“It would take many many years to work through how these systems could work and to build public support because ultimately without public support these things can’t be taken forward,” she said. “Proposals need to be based on really good analysis so the public can understand the benefits that these changes would deliver relative to the costs people would incur.”
On the streets of Wellington some people put the proposed congestion charges down to poor governance.
“Absolutely ludicrous, the cities they’re comparing them with overseas probably have decent public transport systems in place and their government probably support those systems, this city doesn’t and they can’t cope with the bus services and the people they have now, it will fail dramatically,” said one member of the public.
“I’d say it’s another example of incompetent local and national government as opposed to getting the money that they already have and using it wisely,” said another.
However, some see it as a necessary step to getting traffic out of the CBD.
“If we want to get vehicles out of the CBD, we need to get people in and the public transport at the moment doesn’t really cut it so we’ve got to do something,” said one person.
Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is pleased to see the Government moving on congestion pricing, and hopes it may get the traffic moving in more ways than one.
I'm pleased the government is moving in the direction of congestion pricing. We need these tools to help modify behaviours and as a ring fenced alternative funding source to help pay for LGWM.
— Mayor of Wellington (@MayorOfWelly) June 10, 2021
Congestion charging before having a reliable public transport system with capacity = cart before horse. [via twitter]
What about trades and delivery drivers who have no choice but to drive into the city? Do they get an exemption?
Without an efficient and reliable public transport system providing a viable alternative for commuters, a congestion charge is simply another burdensome tax on working people.
Just checked the alerts on Metlink and it appears that Tranzurban routes are in dire need of drivers. Cancellations all over the place. So a well functioning public transport system before congestion charges is a no brainer. And I don’t have a car.
Need frequent, reliable and ingrated public transport network first.
We’ve all been played by local government. Destroy the bus network, force everyone into cars and then charge congestion tax without providing an alternative. Ker-Ching!
So Andy … will the WCC be paying the congestion tax or claiming it as an expense?
This is exciting news for the towns and cities wanting government departments spread across the country creating jobs for their residents. Time to move these jobs out of the capital city to places where living wage workers and workers are not treated as cash cows. And why not. Technology allows it, would keep government in touch in what is happening outside of wellington. And sure helps with the created congestion issue in Wellington.
Thank you, M. Moving government departments out of Wellington would help with the housing market. It would also help with the rates because of the mate’s rates which they pay. Replacing offices with real people would be a bonus.
I’m a supporter of “user-pays” but suspect that the congestion charges will stop people coming into the city for both business and pleasure. Personally, I’d like to see public transport improved so that more people take it. I had a discussion with someone about these e-bikes that are so popular and the cost and energy required to make the lithium batteries and problems in disposing of them. Now if these cyclists all took a bus, we’d be able to stop spending money on cycleways. Imagine that a single bus can take 60 cyclists off the road!
A mix of things would be great. Congestion charges would work in certain time bands. Why is everyone coming into town at the same time? Workplaces could stagger start times. Free buses would make a big difference.
Actually I wouldn’t mind congestion charges but fix the buses FIRST. To talk about congestion charges now is just not fair.
Free buses would be a lot quicker especially because thoughtless people spend so much time fiddling to find their Snapper cards or cash to pay the driver.
The trouble is that nothing is free. Is it fair for the rates to increase for the buses? The service definitely needs to improve. I had three buses cancelled or just didn’t turn up last week.
This discussion has been promoted by the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee’s investigation into Congestion Price Charging for Auckland.
Good to see these types of tools being considered. They require a long lead-in time and should only be introduced where good public transport provisions are in place.
For Wellington this means that congestion charging tools should only be applied:
a) after roll-out in Auckland – let’s see how they go first!
b) following significant further investment in PT in Wellington – fully integrated ticketing, new stock of trains and buses, greater frequency of services, new services, low cost of public transport trips.
c) with appropriate lead-in times – let’s not rush this – things need to line up.
Could I also surmise that you might want to employ a few more bus drivers as well.
Cr Daran Ponter says that the introduction of congestion charges “require a long lead-in time”. Could he possibly look up the Regional Council’s records for 1983? I remember that congestion charges were being considered then and that they were a big election issue. All credit to the excellent then-Assistant Transport Manager, Dr Dave Watson, who did a lot of excellent work on the subject. Please don’t emulate LGWM on this as well as everything else.
Daran, I’m sick of people saying that we should not rush things and that we should wait to follow Auckland. Why? Why not be a leader and forge the way ahead? Why not make up our minds and go forth into the world and show the rest of NZ that Wellington is not a basket case but instead is a proud and capable self-governing city? Why not decide what Public Transport system we want, publish the routes, buy the properties, move the services and actually start to do things, without another 10 years of blathering about? Why not make us proud to live in Wellington for a change?
Guy M… because there is a developed inplace political agreement (ATAP) for it to happen in Auckland. There’s no agreement/announcement that it will be used anywhere else.
Guy M – lead away Guy. You have the luxury of “all care – no responsibility”. I don’t. $100s of Millions of dollars are at stake here. A whole fleet of additional buses, a new fleet of trains, etc etc. My caution here is that we need congestion charging but we also need to line up the PT improvements in a planned manner ahead of the introduction of road pricing.
Michael Gibson – earlier transport planners may have talked about congestion charging, but they had no greater ability to it than they do now – because they had no statutory authority to do so. Presumably Michael, this is why you didn’t lead-out on congestion charging when you yourself were a regional councillor.
What we are asking here is to have the tools for congestion charging available to us. Bu make no mistake, having the tools and using the tools are two quite different things. PT MUST be ramped up well in advance of congestion price charging and that will take commitment from taxpayers and ratepayers for the $100s of Millions of new PT investment required to ensure that people have good PT options ahead of road pricing
greenwelly – I’m operating on the presumed (and possibly hopelessly optimistic) option of Clr Daran Ponter being in enough of a position of power that he and Mayor Andy Foster could “kick some butt” in LGWM and get it moving.
So: although we don’t have an ATAP, we have a LGWM plan – just that they seem to be too incompetent / unconfident to make it formally into a WTAP. We need people in power, like the fantastically forward looking Ponter and the dynamic Foster (sometimes, flattery gets you somewhere!!) to actually get things moving.
Publish WTAP and be Damned !
Thanks Daran – Is that an offer for me to take on the leadership of LGWM ? I’ll take that ! Write me a contract and I’ll be there on Monday.
But yes, I completely understand the big responsibility on your shoulders – and others. What hacks me off is that LGWM have still not come forward and said “This is the Big Picture” – we want LR/PT along THIS route, we will plan for a high-speed Bus route along THESE routes, here is THE plan for the entire cycleway network in Wellington – get those big ticket items out there in public, start the process moving. Here we are now some 10-12 years on from the Basin debacle, and we still do not have a definitive plan of what will go where. But David Dunlop is in there now – and he’s a bright spark – he’ll get it moving. Fingers crossed…
Yes, if you search hard enough in the dark places on the web (ie riffle through the troves of documents that LTSA left on their servers etc), there are tiny fragments of a co-ordinated scheme – but there is still not, as far as I can tell, a coordinated plan out there proudly in the public, saying: THIS is what we plan to do.
Its only after that, that you need to order millions of dollars worth of trains. Need a plan to work to first!
The big issue with congestion charging in Wellington city us that it isn’t merely a destination, but also a thoroughfare through the Wellington region. If you want to get to the southern or eastern suburbs (including the airport, southern/eastern beaches/regional parks, and indoor sports center) from anywhere north of Wellington requires one to go through Wellington central. State highway one literally goes through the central Wellington – are they really considering what is effectively a toll on SH1? I can’t see that working at all. It would effectively be a tax on 75% of Wellington region residents from going to the airport. They would have to exempt state highway one at the very least – which is what accounts for most of the inner city congestion anyway.