Report from RNZ

A driver who allegedly pointed a gun at police in the Manawatū town of Feilding is on the run.

Armed police are in the town and an investigation is underway.

Locals are being asked to report any suspicious behaviour.

It’s the second recent firearms incident in the Manawatū.

Several schools were forced into lockdown in Palmerston North on Friday after gunshots. Two people were subsequently arrested.