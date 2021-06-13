Losing weekend for both United teams

News from Wellington United

It wasn’t a good weekend for Wellington United with both the Women’s and Men’s First Teams losing.

The Diamonds headed to Karori to take on the team they had beaten 3-2 in the Kate Sheppard Cup the week before. Waterside Karori were obviously smarting over that result, having twice been in the lead before losing to a goal two minutes from the end of extra time, and came out a lot more determined this week. Diamonds enjoyed more of the possession but seemed to have an unusual aversion to having shots on goal. Waterside Karori opened the scoring through Eve Barry in the 33rd minute, the first of two goals for her. Kayley Ward got the other for Waterside Karori. Hope Gilchrist hit a screamer into the net at the end of the game to give Diamonds a consolation goal.

Diamonds will have to find their shooting boots if they are to beat Palmerston North Marist away in the third round of the Kate Sheppard Cup next week.

It was a top of the table clash at Fraser Park in Lower Hutt when United, unbeaten in the league and in second place, took on Lower Hutt City who were top on goal difference.

It was Lower Hutt City who outplayed United dominating the game from the start. However despite their dominance in the game the goals for the Phoenix Academy Lower Hutt City side came from Wellington United errors. The first in the 12th minute when the defence failed to clear a ball on the edge of the area and despite the initial shot being saved, Josh Rudland had no problem slotting in the rebound. The second goal came from a Wellington United corner with most players in the penalty area, there were only two defenders back to deal with the swift counter attack and when United’s keeper stayed on his line Fin Conchie’s shot across goal went in.

Despite the loss, other results meant that United retain their second place in the league and they get a week off as the Chatham Cup is played next week before they return to home with a tough game against third placed Stop Out

