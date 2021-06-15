Wellington Scoop
Solving the driver shortage – with fewer peak hour buses

The DomPost reports this morning that the Regional Council has found a solution to the problem of so many cancelled buses. It is planning to cut the number of scheduled services during rush hours.

Damian George reports the Regional Council has confirmed that an as-yet-unknown number of rush-hour bus services will be temporarily cut from the end of July.

The council’s public transport general manager Scott Gallacher​ said there were not enough drivers to operate the peak bus services. “On some points of our network, we might need to look at some of our high-frequency peak routes, and see if we can slightly adjust their frequency.” An “updated timetable” would be in place by the end of July. The region needs a total of 700 drivers to run the network, and is up to 60 short.

