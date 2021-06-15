Solving the driver shortage – with fewer peak hour buses

Wellington.Scoop

The DomPost reports this morning that the Regional Council has found a solution to the problem of so many cancelled buses. It is planning to cut the number of scheduled services during rush hours.

Damian George reports the Regional Council has confirmed that an as-yet-unknown number of rush-hour bus services will be temporarily cut from the end of July.

The council’s public transport general manager Scott Gallacher​ said there were not enough drivers to operate the peak bus services. “On some points of our network, we might need to look at some of our high-frequency peak routes, and see if we can slightly adjust their frequency.” An “updated timetable” would be in place by the end of July. The region needs a total of 700 drivers to run the network, and is up to 60 short.

Ah, brilliant. So peak-time services will be reduced to increase 'certainty' — but what happens when the inevitable cancellations happen on those reduced timetables? More overcrowding, more irritation. And no @greaterwgtn councillors stepping up to speak. 😡 pic.twitter.com/8wTIsztsb6 — Corrina Connor (@corrinacellist) June 14, 2021

I'm trying my hardest to train and bus from Kāpiti to Newtown but @metlinkwgtn keeps making it more and more appealing to drive instead, especially when I have an EV so the total cost of driving is ~$3 compared to the public transport cost of $26.64. — Asher Wilson-Goldman (@AsherGoldman) June 14, 2021

3000 cancellations last month