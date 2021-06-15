Metlink says bus timetable changes will reduce unplanned cancellations

News from Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink is taking the lead by working with operators to redesign timetables to provide more consistency across our network and reduce unplanned cancellations.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher says in the wake of COVID-19 there have been a series of flow on effects that have impacted some parts of our network – primarily a shortage of bus drivers which can result in unplanned cancellations and create uncertainty for passengers.

“Contributing to our driver shortage, we have also seen the cost of living in Wellington increase even further, and housing unaffordability gather pace.”

“The Metlink team is aware of the frustrations our customers face with cancellations, so we’re working to fix this by making amendments to selected bus timetables,” says Mr Gallacher.

With the vast majority of services running smoothly across the region, the timetable redesign will focus predominantly on Wellington City services run by Tranzurban and NZ Bus.

Cutting peak hour buses

“We have agreed to a set of timetable changes that will better match staffing numbers to ultimately create a more flexible and reliable network,” says Mr Gallacher.

“We’ve identified there is an opportunity in changing the way our communities are using public transport following COVID-19 that will be reflected in the timetable redesign.

“We will therefore be looking to increase and improve our off peak services so that a number of our communities have more flexibility for their daily commute and better options to plan their off peak travel,” says Mr Gallacher.

More information on timetable changes will be available in July, once timetable redesigns are finalised.

