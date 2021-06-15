Metlink says bus timetable changes will reduce unplanned cancellations
Metlink is taking the lead by working with operators to redesign timetables to provide more consistency across our network and reduce unplanned cancellations.
Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher says in the wake of COVID-19 there have been a series of flow on effects that have impacted some parts of our network – primarily a shortage of bus drivers which can result in unplanned cancellations and create uncertainty for passengers.
“Contributing to our driver shortage, we have also seen the cost of living in Wellington increase even further, and housing unaffordability gather pace.”
“The Metlink team is aware of the frustrations our customers face with cancellations, so we’re working to fix this by making amendments to selected bus timetables,” says Mr Gallacher.
With the vast majority of services running smoothly across the region, the timetable redesign will focus predominantly on Wellington City services run by Tranzurban and NZ Bus.
“We have agreed to a set of timetable changes that will better match staffing numbers to ultimately create a more flexible and reliable network,” says Mr Gallacher.
“We’ve identified there is an opportunity in changing the way our communities are using public transport following COVID-19 that will be reflected in the timetable redesign.
“We will therefore be looking to increase and improve our off peak services so that a number of our communities have more flexibility for their daily commute and better options to plan their off peak travel,” says Mr Gallacher.
More information on timetable changes will be available in July, once timetable redesigns are finalised.
Thirty eight buses were cancelled between 4pm and 7pm tonight.
Expect more cancellations
Sounds like bustastrophe 4.0 is well underway. Anyone have a magic wand that could return Wellington buses back to pre- PTOM?
Kara, we would need to go back in time and not vote National into government for 9 years. And not scrap the 100%-electric trolleybuses.
I’m not sure I follow the logic. How does cancelling a peak hour bus and substituting it with an off peak bus get me to work by 8:30am? Does this also mean that because Metlink are renegotiating timetables the penalties that should be being charged now (I would like to think they are but who knows) to bus companies for not providing a contracted service are effectively being waived? Where’s the incentive for them to perform?
Today’s number 7 to Kingston cancellations: buses at 4.35, 5.05, 5.15 and 5.25 all canceled ‘due to driver shortages’. We are supposed to be one of the priority routes as the only bus servicing the area. So how are we supposed to get home? [via twitter]
We are very sorry that these Brooklyn services were so badly affected tonight. Be assured we have logged another complaint. [via twitter]
I really want to apologise for the cancellations of bus services in Wellington at the moment. We are short of about 60 drivers and we urgently need to improve pay and conditions so we can attract more people to the profession. Bus drivers are employed by private bus companies and under the public transport model designed by the previous National government, the system prioritises profit over public good and has placed downward pressure on pay and conditions. This system is failing all of us. Wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of living and split shifts are a killer. The covid situation has piled more risk and pressure on drivers, who kept us going as essential workers during the pandemic. As a result it has become harder and harder to retain and recruit drivers.So what to do? Firstly, today the council announced we will change the timetable to run fewer services because of the lack of drivers. This will make it easier for passengers to plan journeys and mean fewer cancellations. But we need more services not fewer, so it’s frustrating. Secondly we are working to improve wages. We’ve worked with the government to set the Living Wage as a base rate for all drivers, we’re supporting a fair deal for the drivers negotiating with NZ Bus and we’re advocating for a national agreement on fair pay and conditions. Thirdly we are working on a submission to the Min of Transport on the Public Transport Operating Model, pushing for public ownership of buses and bus infrastructure. Public ownership of these assets will increase coordination and strategic control and likely reduce costs overall. [via twitter]