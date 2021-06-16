Trying to fix the buses
by Thomas Nash
I really want to apologise for the cancellations of bus services in Wellington at the moment. We are short of about 60 drivers and we urgently need to improve pay and conditions so we can attract more people to the profession.
Bus drivers are employed by private bus companies, and under the public transport model designed by the previous National government the system prioritises profit over public good and has placed downward pressure on pay and conditions.
This system is failing all of us.
Wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of living and split shifts are a killer. The covid situation has piled more risk and pressure on drivers, who kept us going as essential workers during the pandemic. As a result it has become harder and harder to retain and recruit drivers.
So what to do?
Firstly, yesterday the council announced we will change the timetable to run fewer services because of the lack of drivers. This will make it easier for passengers to plan journeys and mean fewer cancellations. But we need more services not fewer, so it’s frustrating.
Secondly we are working to improve wages. We’ve worked with the government to set the Living Wage as a base rate for all drivers, we’re supporting a fair deal for the drivers negotiating with NZ Bus and we’re advocating for a national agreement on fair pay and conditions.
Thirdly we are working on a submission to the Ministry of Transport on the Public Transport Operating Model, pushing for public ownership of buses and bus infrastructure. Public ownership of these assets will increase coordination and strategic control and likely reduce costs overall.
This will all take time – time to repair the damage done over years of devaluing public transport as a public good and undervaluing the workers that provide this essential service. I see a Regional Council committed to these changes. In the meantime I am sorry about the buses.
It won’t solve all the problems and isn’t a quick fix, but if you’re in a position to submit by Friday, the government is consulting on the Public Transport Operating Model. You can advocate for better driver pay and conditions and public ownership here.
Thomas Nash is a Wellington Regional Councillor and chair of the regional council’s climate committee.
Thank you for this. While the explanation won’t improve the bus services, this kind of openness can help with retaining or fostering trust that elected representatives are trying to make things better. [via twitter]
“Bus drivers are employed by private bus companies, and under the public transport model designed by the previous National government the system prioritises profit over public good and has placed downward pressure on pay and conditions.” Oh come on. Stagecoach purchased the WCC’s bus company in 1992, private ownership is not new; the PTOM came into force in 2013, it is not new. The problems in the Wellington buses came about subsequent to the Regional Council upending the routes and timetables, they removed the emissions-free trolley buses, and then awarded the contracts to different companies, things really started to go downhill from there. Asking us to now lobby central government to fix the problem seems a little disingenuous when many would say the Regional Council’s changes were part of the problem.
I made a submission suggesting that public transport should be publicly owned and operated. The mental contortions required to insert commercial operators and private profits into what’s essentially a single network in each region are absurd. It should never have happened. [via twitter]
You’re right Greenwelly, but that was then and this is now. We need a solution to Wellington’s public transport woes and the PTOM model has to be addressed. GWRC has to take on being a single owner, public transport system that runs trains and buses across the region. It needs to happen ASAP.
Greenwelly: PTOM came into force in Wellington with new contracts (2016 for rail, 2018 for buses). Splitting bus services into units which were contracted separately was going to happen regardless of whether network changes happened.
Really refreshing to hear a humble apology and honest explanation from a politician. While there may not be accountability for past council decisions, it’s good to see the GWRC is doing something, albeit largely influencing. Thanks Thomas!
Wow, the Living Wage for bus drivers ($22 an hour). Honestly, Thomas you haven’t a clue what it might be like to sit at the wheel of a big bus responsible for the safety of large amounts of people for hour after hour. Starting sometimes well before the crack of dawn and at other times finishing in the small hours of the morning – when Councillors are tucked up in the warm beds. And you think the Living Wage is an answer!
Peak hour on Lambton Quay: three Island Bay buses in a row cancelled. Supposedly one of the main “frequent” routes. What a joke.