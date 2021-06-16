Push for public ownership of Wellington’s bus services

Report from RNZ

The Wellington Regional Council is pushing the government to return buses and bus infrastructure back into public ownership.

The capital’s bus system continues to struggle with driver shortages – which have led to scores of cancelled buses every day. A number of rush-hour bus services are to be temporarily cut from the end of July, with the aim of reducing unscheduled cancellations.

A new pay offer has been made by NZ Bus, that runs many of the city’s bus routes, to its drivers. The regional council played a part in the deal being reached.

The regional council’s chairman Daran Ponter told Nine to Noon the deal was “significantly important”.

“This time six weeks ago we had the prospect that we were going to have four weeks of lockout and strike action, that was just going to lock up Wellington city as a whole. To have this announcement yesterday that something positive is going to go to the drivers next week is really exciting.”

The government is currently reviewing the Public Transport Operating Model, which was introduced in 2013 to encourage competition between companies for long-term council contracts for bus services.

Submissions close on Friday, and RNZ understands the Regional Council will be pushing for a return to public ownership.

“From a regional council perspective, we’re probably at the forefront of thinking about these things and responding to them,” Ponter told Nine to Noon.