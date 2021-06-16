LGWM will transform Golden Mile – no private cars, 75% more space for people



Lambton Quay transformed. Artist impression (subject to detailed design) from LGWM.

News from LGWM

An option to transform Wellington’s Golden Mile has received strong public backing, with the majority of people telling Let’s Get Wellington Moving that they support plans to re-energise the Golden Mile, provide a positive boost for business and move more people with fewer vehicles.

During public engagement sessions in 2020, nearly 2,000 people provided feedback, with the majority indicating that they wanted to see the Golden Mile Transformed.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has listened and considered that public feedback alongside technical assessments. It agrees that the Transform option, with some modifications, is the technically and publicly preferred option to advance to the final stage of its business case.

Transform significantly changes the road layout to create more space for people (75% more), bus lanes and removes private motor vehicles.

Wellington City Council Mayor Andy Foster says the Transform option reflects the kind of city people have told us they want.

“We’ve now got Let’s Get Wellington Moving really beginning to move. People are asking us for our central city to be safer and more attractive for people, and supports our aspiration for more of us to get around safely and efficiently on foot, bike or public transport. While ensuring business and freight access is well provided for.



Artist impression (subject to detailed design) from LGWM

“In creating safer more attractive spaces we are seizing the opportunity in the Courtenay Place – Te Aro Park area to support our Poneke Promise program. I’m also very excited by the potential to expand Midland Park and support the future of Lambton Quay retail and business,” said Mayor Foster.

To complete its analysis, LGWM commissioned two reports to inform our technical assessments, a retail assessment, and an intercept survey. The intercept survey asked 2,000 people about their travel choices along the Golden Mile. Together the reports predict that the widened footpaths, with more space for people will increase access and lead more customers to the Golden Mile and that overall, the positive benefits to businesses are expected to be highest in Transform.

Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says that modifications to Transform are being guided by what Wellingtonians have said they want.

“We are looking at access for commercial and delivery vehicles; loading bays and taxi stands on the Golden Mile and keeping Tory Street open to private vehicles and set back bus stops where possible.”

The programme’s vision is to create a great harbour city that is accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys. To realise this vision, we need to move more people with fewer vehicles.

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Emma Speight says the Golden Mile Project is part of this vision.

“The Golden Mile project will play a key part in moving us towards the kind of city people tell us they want. These changes will help to ensure that all public transport users will have more reliable and efficient journeys through and to our city centre. It closely aligns with the Government’s goals for the transport team including carbon reduction and encouraging mode shift.”

The next step for the Golden Mile project is finalise the business case and begin detailed design. This will include further opportunities for people to provide input as designs are developed.

The Golden Mile stretches from Lambton Quay, to Willis Street, to Manners Street and Courtenay Place. It is Wellington’s prime employment, shopping and entertainment destination. It’s the city’s busiest pedestrian area and is the main bus corridor; with most of the city’s bus routes passing along all or part of the Golden Mile every day.