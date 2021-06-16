LGWM will transform Golden Mile – no private cars, 75% more space for people
Lambton Quay transformed. Artist impression (subject to detailed design) from LGWM.
News from LGWM
An option to transform Wellington’s Golden Mile has received strong public backing, with the majority of people telling Let’s Get Wellington Moving that they support plans to re-energise the Golden Mile, provide a positive boost for business and move more people with fewer vehicles.
During public engagement sessions in 2020, nearly 2,000 people provided feedback, with the majority indicating that they wanted to see the Golden Mile Transformed.
Let’s Get Wellington Moving has listened and considered that public feedback alongside technical assessments. It agrees that the Transform option, with some modifications, is the technically and publicly preferred option to advance to the final stage of its business case.
Transform significantly changes the road layout to create more space for people (75% more), bus lanes and removes private motor vehicles.
Wellington City Council Mayor Andy Foster says the Transform option reflects the kind of city people have told us they want.
“We’ve now got Let’s Get Wellington Moving really beginning to move. People are asking us for our central city to be safer and more attractive for people, and supports our aspiration for more of us to get around safely and efficiently on foot, bike or public transport. While ensuring business and freight access is well provided for.
Artist impression (subject to detailed design) from LGWM
“In creating safer more attractive spaces we are seizing the opportunity in the Courtenay Place – Te Aro Park area to support our Poneke Promise program. I’m also very excited by the potential to expand Midland Park and support the future of Lambton Quay retail and business,” said Mayor Foster.
To complete its analysis, LGWM commissioned two reports to inform our technical assessments, a retail assessment, and an intercept survey. The intercept survey asked 2,000 people about their travel choices along the Golden Mile. Together the reports predict that the widened footpaths, with more space for people will increase access and lead more customers to the Golden Mile and that overall, the positive benefits to businesses are expected to be highest in Transform.
Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says that modifications to Transform are being guided by what Wellingtonians have said they want.
“We are looking at access for commercial and delivery vehicles; loading bays and taxi stands on the Golden Mile and keeping Tory Street open to private vehicles and set back bus stops where possible.”
The programme’s vision is to create a great harbour city that is accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys. To realise this vision, we need to move more people with fewer vehicles.
Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Emma Speight says the Golden Mile Project is part of this vision.
“The Golden Mile project will play a key part in moving us towards the kind of city people tell us they want. These changes will help to ensure that all public transport users will have more reliable and efficient journeys through and to our city centre. It closely aligns with the Government’s goals for the transport team including carbon reduction and encouraging mode shift.”
The next step for the Golden Mile project is finalise the business case and begin detailed design. This will include further opportunities for people to provide input as designs are developed.
The Golden Mile stretches from Lambton Quay, to Willis Street, to Manners Street and Courtenay Place. It is Wellington’s prime employment, shopping and entertainment destination. It’s the city’s busiest pedestrian area and is the main bus corridor; with most of the city’s bus routes passing along all or part of the Golden Mile every day.
Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has made a big call. He says Let’s Get Wellington Moving is now moving and people can expect an “avalanche” of projects in the coming months. [via twitter]
Well, this should provide a welcome boost for retailers in Lower Hutt.
Does this mean Mass Transit is definitely going around the Quays? Be crazy to dig up the Golden Mile twice in quick succession? [via twitter]
I am all for a pedestrian mall but I can’t see how removing cars but keeping the huge number of buses is going to make much difference to space for pedestrians, and their safety. Surely the increased amount of space for pedestrians will only be the width of a car park each side as there will still need to be two road widths for the buses traveling in both directions?
michael: I would prefer buses removed as well (to Featherston), but this will still mean a big reduction in road space (and much more pedestrian space) for much of Lambton Quay, Willis Street and Courtenay Place). Lambton and Courtenay are both currently 4+ lanes wide for nearly all of there lengths (with car parks included). Under this plan that reduces to two lanes.
How can they have a plan for the Golden Mile before having decided on the plan for mass transit (light rail) and the appropriate route for that? If light rail were to go ahead (as it clearly should) and use any part of the Golden Mile (as it should) then the design of the Golden Mile changes need to properly take that into account. Not only that but the works would best be done at the same time.
This implies they have predetermined already that they are not doing light rail. Or that light rail would not use the Golden Mile. We should see the reports on that. Have they been done? If so, where are they? If not, why has LGWM predetermined the outcome before doing the work?Any councilors willing to explain this contradiction?
Don M: most of the people accessing the Golden Mile other than by car (and hardly any of those who do are actually parking on the GM, and people arriving by car spending less per head than others), removing car domination of the space is very good news for both shoppers and retailers.
michael: Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay are generally six lanes (including parking) wide, so with just one bus lane each way between stops plus the room currently taken up by turning traffic it’s not hard to see how space for people can increase by 75% – the pictures above give some idea.