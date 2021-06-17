Kilbirnie’s main pool to close for two months – maintenance overdue

News from Wellington City Council

The Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre (WRAC) main pool is to close from Monday 5 July until early September for its five-yearly maintenance.

Work includes replacing the skylights, repairing damaged tiles in the pool, replacing sealant joints, and servicing the pool water circulation system pumps, valves and heating system.

Wellington City Council does work on all its indoor pools every five years as part of a planned scheduled maintenance programme. WRAC was due for maintenance last year, but work was deferred by one year due to post-COVID-19 lockdown demand, and the one year deferral of the Tokyo Olympics.

Unexpected delays to the Keith Spry Pool closure means that these projects now overlap, but the various regional and national sporting events due to be held at WRAC means the July/August closure window can’t be moved without a significant impact to the aquatic sporting community.

A number of aquatic classes and activities will be affected with the main pool maintenance, but some will still operate in other pools in the facility or be relocated. Freyberg, Karori and Tawa pools are all open, and Thorndon Pool will remain open through the winter months to accommodate the closures.

The ClubActive gym at WRAC will remain open.

Key information:

· We are undertaking our scheduled five yearly maintenance work at Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre (WRAC). This means the main 50m pool will be closed from 5 July to late August/early September.

· The Sprayand Hydrotherapy pools remain open.

· The Programmes pool is closed to the public, but will be open for SwimWell lessons and user groups.

· Spas and Saunas will remain open, however each sauna may individually be closed for a short period for refurbishment.

· This main pool closure will have an impact on aquatic sports, SwimWell, and casual lane swimming / aqua jogging.

· SwimWell lessons held in the main pool will be cancelled from the final week of school term 2, and all of term 3. Lessons will start again in term 4.

· SwimWell lessons held in the programmes and hydrotherapy pools will continue as normal.

· AquaFit classes held in the main pool will be cancelled or relocated.

· Thorndon Pool is open but the public opening hours have been adjusted to accommodate swim clubs from WRAC.

wellington.govt.nz/wrac-closure

