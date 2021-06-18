Take a pause till there’s a sewage solution

by Eugene Doyle

The re-consent application for the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Titahi Bay should be paused because it has failed in its most critical test: to convince the affected community, the people of Titahi Bay, that the solution is fit for purpose.

Titahi Bay is often amongst the most faecally-polluted bays in the country, often running hundreds of times the safe-to-swim levels. Failing water infrastructure, including from the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant, has robbed the local community of basic human rights.

A long history of non-compliance and lack of enforcement has left the community angry and cynical about the major players who are now deciding their future. I was invited to the community meeting at Titahi Bay School on 9 June to support locals. What I witnessed convinced me that a pause on the re-consent is the minimum that justice demands.

The meeting had a strong community turn out. Wellington Water, to their credit, were there in force. The Porirua City Council and the Wellington Regional Council, to their discredit, failed to show the community the respect of attending and hearing their concerns. A resolution unanimously condemned both councils for their no-shows.

My submission’s focus is on democratic scrutiny, participation and processes. It does not seek to argue for or against the work Wellington Water has done in preparing their application or the merits of their recommendations.

It is said that the USA has the best democracy money can buy. The statement is both witty and cynical: systems of power come together to ensure the wishes and interests of ordinary people – the vast majority – are ignored or sent to the margins. The rules-based system is structured to ensure it takes money and resources to get ahead in the great game. We are seeing this same game played in New Zealand.

Clearly Titahi Bay is several Queen’s Counsels short of an injunction, short of the ability to mount a challenge to the powerful interests who are driving the process. The power imbalance – between Wellington Water, an organisation that can spend $1.7M on t he re-consent to this stage, and can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on PR and other consultants, versus a small group of dedicated and unpaid community campaigners – is brutal in its disparity.

Near the end of the meeting, the room rang with cheers of approval. The rousing applause I witnessed from the people of Titahi Bay was not for the paid water company staff who, to their credit, argued their side intelligently and respectfully. The claps and cheers were for Michelle Laurenson, Marie Wright and the other dedicated activists who are fighting to ensure the treatment plant meets community aspirations and that the ecological health of the bay and the right of locals to swim and play in its water is restored.

Aside from Wellington Water staff, I did not hear a single voice raised in support of the re-consent. In a hall filled with local people, I heard local person after local person stand and oppose, express anger, and express scepticism about the process.

Many said they had never attended a public meeting of this kind before, many spoke of their long links to Titahi Bay, their memories of less polluted times when swimming was not a perilous activity. Some cited their whakapapa, some their technical backgrounds and causes for concern about the proposed solutions. What none of them did, not one of them, was speak in support of the re-consent.

Titahi Bay has been the victim of levels of pollution from failed sewerage systems for many years now.

It is becoming a national disgrace. The people have a right to be worried, cynical and concerned.

Those concerns multiply when an 800 page document prepared by engineers, lawyers and consultants is tabled and they are asked to digest its contents, after a hard day’s work, often a hard evening’s work too. They are told to respond in quick order or the great machine will rumble on and into their bay. Does that seem fair? Does that seem right?

If this is democracy in action, we are witnessing a failing democracy and the Regional Council needs to decide if it is for the people or for the wider power interests. The WWTP upgrades and processes outlined in the application may be good solutions. I have not read the 800 pages in detail and do not attempt here to comment on the merits of the case. This is about a serious democratic deficit. A failure to respect a community that has suffered egregious environmental pollution and been cynically disrespected for decades.

I address this challenge directly to the individuals who will approve, decline or – my preference – pause this application: justice must not only be done but be seen to be done; and it is not right that the people of Titahi Bay should have a solution imposed on them by the Regional Council until time and resources have been spent ensuring they are taking a willing local community with them.

Pause.

Support Titahi Bay with the resources to analyse, interpret and critique the application and then ensure the affected community (Titahi Bay), WWL and PCC, form a working group to get a great solution for the bay, the city and the region. Done well, this shouldn’t take long.

Please take a pause for a worthy cause.

This was Eugene Doyle’s personal submission on the Titahi Bay WasteWater Treatment Plant re-consent application.