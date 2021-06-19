Man in hospital, four others arrested, after fight in New World Chaffers car park

News from NZ Police

Four men were arrested after an assault in central Wellington early this morning.

Wellington Police are seeking more information following the assault.

Around 2:10am Police responded to reports of a group of people fighting in the New World Chaffers carpark, off Wakefield Street.

The four men were taken into custody for fighting and disorderly behaviour.

A fifth man was taken to Wellington Hospital by Ambulance. He underwent surgery and remains in a serious but stable condition.

No one has been charged, however an investigation is underway.

Police want to hear from anyone who might have seen the fight, or who has information that can help our enquiries. Officers would especially like to hear from anyone who may have filmed or photographed it.

Anyone with information that can help is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210619/5096.

Information including photos or video footage can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.