Ten arrested after murder in Blenheim street

News from NZ Police

Police have arrested ten people in relation to the fatal stabbing on Market Street in Blenheim this morning.

They have been charged with a range of charges including murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour. The first of those charged will appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

The scenes are no longer cordoned off but Police will continue to have an active presence in the area as they continue their investigation.

Initial indications suggest the altercation was between local RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) workers and members of the Rebels gang from outside Marlborough.

The two people in hospital remain in a serious condition.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham says further arrests are likely as Police continue to investigate. “We acknowledge that today’s incident will be concerning to the wider community. Police can assure the community that violent crimes will not be tolerated, and we will hold those who offend to account.”

Police continue to ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation to get in touch. A dedicated portal has been set up to allow anyone with images or recordings to upload this information. It can be accessed via https://alaia.nzpolice.org/ (link is external)

You can also phone Police on 105 and quote event number P046918039 or file number 210620/6521. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier News from NZ Police

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died following a stabbing on Market Street in Blenheim early this morning.

Police were called to disorder on Market St at about 2:55am, and the person died at the scene. Two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

The scenes remain cordoned off and there will be a Police presence in the area as we work to understand the circumstances and ensure the community’s safety.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could assist is asked to get in touch. Police would like to hear from anyone who may have footage of the incidents. You can phone Police on 105 and quote job number P046918039. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

DomPost: Stabbing outside nightclub

Report from RNZ

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says locals are shocked and saddened by the incident. Leggett is asking people to help police if possible, and not get in the way of the investigation.

“Keep away from the site,” he said. “I think it’s a time that we all have to get in behind our police and emergency services and do our part, if we are able to help in any way.”

Leggett said Blenheim has recently been declared one of the safest places in New Zealand, in the Crime and Victim Survey.