Worries for over-65s as they wait for advice about covid vaccinations

Report from RNZ

There is some frustration and worry amongst over-65s in Wellington as they wait to be called up for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Capital and Coast DHB said it is ahead of schedule with its overall vaccine roll-out. But only a fraction of the over-65s group have received it.

RNZ has been inundated with messages from people in Category 3 – which is mostly made up of over-65s – who are waiting to hear when they will be vaccinated.

Marie, 74, from Karori was one of them – she recently had pneumonia. She said her community was on anxious stand-by. “I know that other older people in my community are a bit concerned about when it’s going to happen for them.”

Capital and Coast DHB said it was 20 percent ahead of its vaccine roll-out plan across all eligible categories, but that was small comfort to Marie.

Further clarification on when she will get her injections would give her and her age group peace of mind, she said. “Maybe I could have had a message a little bit sooner to say ‘this is what you need to expect’.”

Another Wellington resident was worried for her elderly parents.

“My frustration is with the DHB, rather than the government response. It seems other regions are more advanced. I’m worried about my parents not being vaccinated when a lot of younger people are. I’m also about to go to Australia to visit my daughter and booked tickets thinking I’d have had at least one jab by now, so I’m a bit concerned about travelling.”

A Tawa resident in her 70s said many people she knows in their 90s were struggling to find out when or where they will be vaccinated.

“I’m concerned for quite a lot of people I know in their 90s who have not had any contact. A 93-year-old I know told me she tried to register online but has had no feedback or response.

“The medical practices in Tawa don’t seem big enough. The nearest centre is Porirua and my thinking is that they are a higher risk community, so it makes sense they are prioritised. I’m not panicking but we would like some understanding of when it’s going to be.”

The Capital and Coast DHB figures show that just over 4 percent of Group 3 – the group predominantly made up of over 65s – have had their first and second vaccine jab.

It said it was taking a staggered approach and aimed to be in touch with the 200,000 people in this group by the end of July.

The Ministry of Health does not have data for other DHBs broken down by groups one, two and three but its cumulative data across all eligible groups show most DHBs are ahead of schedule.