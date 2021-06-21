More buses – the last thing we need

by Kerry Wood

Light rail in Wellington is clearly needed, so why has LGWM suddenly proposed trackless trams? They are one of several proprietary guided-bus systems, little different from an articulated bus, and the last thing Wellington needs is more buses. The problem is this:

— Too many buses coming into the central city: double the desirable maximum. The result is poor timekeeping, making hubs unpopular.

— Wellington has very little space for more bus routes. A second route is possible, on the waterfront, and a picture on the latest document from LGWM (Advance Notice of a Contract Opportunity) suggests that this is where a new bus route will go.

— The Climate Change Commission is clear that New Zealand cities must increase public transport use substantially: four or five times more passengers than today.

— Wellington badly needs public transport routes having much greater capacity than a bus route. They need to be integrated with the bus routes, which needs hubs, and hubs need good timekeeping.

A useful approach can be copying other cities, and a recommendation for Wellington is Zürich: (Paul Mees, Waka Kotahi research report 396). Some 30 years ago, Zürich began a public transport upgrade which has continued ever since. When I visited Zürich in 1994, public transport timekeeping was generally within a two-minute range: between 30 seconds early and 90 seconds late. If a bus or tram broke down, or was late, a relief vehicle replaced it.

Wellington’s solution has to be public transport hubs, supporting two ‘layers’: rapid transit on main routes, for capacity and speed, and buses for local use. This will need another change: limiting all roads to a maximum 60 buses an hour, each way, to improve timekeeping and make the hubs reliable. This will need widespread traffic-signal priority for buses.

In Auckland, and almost certainly in Wellington, ‘rapid transit’ means light rail, not least to share with Auckland. ‘Trackless trams’ are no more than guided buses, extending Kiwirail tracks is far too costly, and ‘light metro’ is generally some three times the cost of light rail (Greater Auckland website, 14 June). Modern trams are much quieter and smoother than buses.

Light rail capacity depends largely on the length available at stops. Wellington is fortunate here, and 60 m seems practical, at least on the Railway Station to Airport route.

New modern tram systems generally use vehicles 2.65 m wide, with a track-gauge of 1.435 m. The body is 150 mm wider than a bus, which allows a wider aisle, much better for prams, wheelchairs and all passengers. In Wellington, trams like this will have a capacity of about 470 passengers, giving a route capacity of about 6300 passengers an hour. This is based on a frequency of 16 trams an hour (a usual limit, to manage junction delays to other traffic) and an allowance for running below maximum capacity.

At present Wellington’s Railway Station to Airport route is the only light rail route studied in detail. It is the best choice for population and workplace density, but another one or two routes seem plausible, such as to Karori. Light rail might be worthwhile in the Hutt, but it seems more likely that Kiwirail is already providing the service needed.

Combining buses and light rail will make the whole system more effective:

— Fewer buses coming into the city centre. At 60 buses an hour, the golden mile will flow freely.

— Hub delays limited to a minute or two, making most trips faster than at present.

— Passengers transferring from bus to light rail at various suburban hubs. At this stage the best-understood example is probably Miramar Shops. A proposal made for LGWM by MRCagney is that two bus routes loop around the Miramar Peninsular and converge on a passenger hub. The hub has two island platforms, about 350 mm high, each with buses on one side and light rail on the other. Ramps at either end provide easy access, but most passengers simply cross the platform. The light rail tracks would be side by side, so that buses could loop around from one platform to the other. This layout is already used, for local buses, at Albany, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Another bus route runs parallel with light rail as far as Kilbirnie, then past both Massey and Victoria Universities, with a link to Karori. The reason is minimising passenger transfers: one transfer is accepted, but a second avoided where practical.

— Light rail will often be faster than a car, attracting more passengers.

Other bus passengers can connect with light rail at other stops, usually cross-platform. The proposed stops are Airport, Miramar Shops, Kilbirnie, Zoo, Newtown, Hospital, Basin Reserve, Te Aro, Courtenay Place, Civic Sq, Queen’s Wharf, and Railway Station. Perhaps the most important stop will be the Hospital: easily reached by disabled passengers transferring from local buses.

Light rail costing and design needs care: some cities get it badly wrong. Sydney is notorious, with modern light rail running at half the speed of the old trams. Concepts such as trackless trams tend to be responses to fears of runaway costs, but good light rail is often cheaper than buses. The main reason is that driver’s wages are some 70% of operating costs, for either buses or light rail, but trams carry many more passengers. Two sources indicate the savings available:

— A Transport for London cost-curve shows light rail costs cheaper than buses from about 2300 passengers an hour, in Wellington equivalent to only 5 trams an hour.

— Montpellier (France, city population 285,000) built four light rail lines, with a total length of 55 km, opening between 2000-2012. Montpellier tram-lengths very between routes: The tram-length is 40 m, compared with a probable 60 m for Wellington: Costs are in Euros per passenger, for the line opened in 2000:

Light rail.

Capital cost € 0.93

Operating cost € 0.53

Total cost € 1.46

BRT (inferred from Nantes)

Capital cost € 0.84

Operating cost € 1.27

Total cost € 2.11

Bus.

Capital cost € 0.49

Operating cost € 1.61

Total cost € 2.12

Wellington public transport users dislike hubs, but when the hubs work, so will the golden mile.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) seems cheaper than light rail because it has no tracks, but the BRT construction costs in Montpellier are much closer to light rail than buses, and the total cost equal to buses. Two reasons are:

— BRT needs more space than buses: two lanes in each direction: see the ITDP design code (Institute for Transport and Development Policy).

— An additional BRT cost is purchasing private land to make space for stops, as at Albany.