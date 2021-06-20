Fixing pollution in the Karori Stream

News from Karori Residents Assn

The Karori Residents’ Association, the Wellington City Council, Whaitua Te Whanganui-a-Tara Committee, Mountains to Sea Wellington Trust and local residents have come together to form the Friends of Waipāhihi Karori Stream to enhance the mana of the Waipāhihi Karori Stream and ensure its health for future generations. They are also in talks with local mana whenua.

The Friends group has been formed under a Memorandum of Understanding with Wellington City Council and builds on work already undertaken by the Karori Residents’ Association which has been raising awareness around pollution of their local stream for several years.

Association Chair Andrea Skews says this started with erecting signs along the stream which warned the community about the water quality posing a danger to the health of people and animals who played or swam in the Waipāhihi Karori Stream. However, the next step is the most important.

“By creating a caretaking group, we’re empowering local residents, environmental experts and Wellington leaders to work together to protect the local waterway, educate our community and monitor the stream for future generations.”

The work of the Friends group aligns with the vision of Whaitua Te Whanganui-a-Tara Committee, which is advising the Wellington Regional Council on a framework for improving Te Mana o te Wai across Wellington and the Hutt Valley. This will provide a clear pathway of actions and timeframes for achieving the aspirations of mana whenua and the community, for water.

Committee member and Karori resident Anya Pollock says that the framework will provide a clear pathway of actions and timeframes to the council, but she is most excited by how it will empower groups like Friends of Waipāhihi Karori Stream to take care of their local waterway.

The Friends group will be holding community engagement events, community monitoring of publicly used spots as well as education initiatives for local residents. Their plan is to involve local people in the monitoring and actions to clean up the stream and improve fish passage. Mountains to Sea Wellington Trust are supporting this work, with the next step being training locals to monitor the health of the stream themselves.

“We know it will take time to put things right so that the stream once again has thriving fish populations and is safe for playing and swimming. This is a very exciting start and our aim is to empower the community to contribute to the future condition of our stream,” says Ms Skews.

People who may want to get involved in activities organised by the Friends group, or who just want to be kept up-to-date on the health of Waipāhihi Karori Stream, are invited to connect with the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/fowks