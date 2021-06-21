Wellington Scoop
Slips and flooding after heavy rain

Services on the Kāpiti Line were suspended between Plimmerton and Waikanae this morning because of a slip north of Plimmerton.

The slip had been cleared and services were resuming by 11a.m.

Earlier this morning, slips closed the Remutaka Hill Road, but it was reopened after a few hours.

An early morning crash at 5am closed southbound lanes on the motorway into Wellington; they were reopened after an hour.

The 8.55am ferry from Queens Wharf and the 9.20am from Days Bay were cancelled because of worsening weather.

In the Wairarapa, flooding was reported on SH53 near Martinborough.

