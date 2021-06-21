Work starting to make Hataitai Roundabout safer

News from Wellington City Council

The Wellington City Council is installing a roundabout at a busy four-way intersection in Hataitai in response to safety concerns from the local community.

The intersection at Moxham Avenue, Hataitai Road and Waitoa Road has been the site of a number of reported accidents, and consultation with the community opposed traffic lights with a roundabout being the preferred option.

Work will start tomorrow and is expected to take up to three months, weather permitting.

There will be a road closure on part of Waitoa Road during construction, with traffic management directed alternative routes in place.

As with all the options considered, the roundabout will mean several car parks will be removed as the pedestrian crossings need to be relocated further away from the intersection to maximise pedestrian safety.

Council has commissioned sculptor, carver, illustrator and tā moko artist, Rangi Kipa of Taranaki Whānui, Te Atiawa Nui Tonu, to develop a design for the new traffic roundabout and pedestrian islands at the Waitoa Road and Moxham Ave intersection, near the bus tunnel in Hataitai.

A design will be sandblasted onto the concrete on the roundabout. There will also be garden beds planted to improve the look and feel of the area.

