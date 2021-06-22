Greens want an “ambitious” Spatial Plan for Wellington

News from Green Party

The Green Party is urging the Wellington City Council to pass an ambitious Spatial Plan that sets Wellington up for action on the housing crisis, allowing for more new homes close to the city centre.

“Our capital city needs many more quality, affordable, accessible homes close to where people work and study, and the best way to achieve that is up-zoning in suburbs close to the city centre,” Green Party Co-leader, based in Wellington, James Shaw said today.

“There of course must be some provision to protect significant heritage buildings and the character of our city, but not a blunt, blanket approach that prevents our city evolving to be more equitable and green.

“As Wellingtonians, we know that our city’s character relies on a diverse mix of people being able to afford to live here, and for that we need an ambitious approach to more new housing,” Green Party Urban Development spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said today.

“New housing must improve affordability for renters as well as owners, prioritise access to public transport, and safe walking and cycling, whilst allowing for green and public spaces. The Green Party does not want to see any overreaching protections in the Spatial Plan that prevent new affordable housing in good locations, or old, damp, mouldy colonial homes from being redeveloped. We want to see practical and realistic up-zoning in all walkable catchment areas.

“Getting this Spatial Plan right is just part of the mix when it comes to fixing the climate and housing crises here in Aotearoa. Additionally Central Government must do more, by fixing the Resource Management Act, massively upscaling community and public housing builds, by better resourcing Papakainga housing, and by ensuring accessibility.

“The Greens worked with Labour last term to create the new National Policy Statement on Urban Development to help realise the vision of more affordable homes, and now Wellington City Council has an opportunity to act on that.”