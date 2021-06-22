Voting on the new draft

by Felicity Wong

The decision hangs in the balance when Wellington city councillors vote on Thursday on the new draft of the controversial Spatial Plan. And the government will be watching to see that any Spatial Plan adopted is consistent with its new National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

Christchurch is also watching closely because its Council rejected the NPS-UD when they first received the directive. Whatever happens in Wellington will likely impact on them.

Since 3000 submissions were made and 350 people attended Council consultations in person across 5 days last year, a very great deal of effort has gone into seeking an outcome which remains consistent with the government directive. Council staff have read all the submissions, done more work, and most importantly gathered more evidence for their “evidence-based” task.

There’s plenty more work required however, and some obvious shortcomings (like taking the word of Ministry of Environment officials that the Johnsonville Heritage railway is, or ever could be, “rapid transit” – which would result in at least 6 storey development in Onslow.)

Nonetheless, Council staff have produced a new draft which would reduce the amount by which the inner suburbs are stripped of process protections from 75% to 50% of their current size.

Those figures were leaked to the media and called a “backdown” to embarrass people involved. Others say it represents “splitting the difference” when the debate has been so polarised. But it certainly leaves no one happy.

Yesterday Council staff also explained that the inner suburbs have only 6% of the city’s housing stock anyway and any changes would, at most, accommodate an additional 1000 people over 30 years. So the status of the inner suburbs has become more symbolic than about any real contribution to resolving the housing crisis or climate emissions.

More likely to render results are the many acres of under-utilised commercial and “brownfield” areas spread out near Adelaide Rd, in Kent Tce and across a large area of Te Aro.

Kainga Ora is also building good quality homes, and more would be welcome. But printing money has played its part in house asset price inflation all over Aotearoa.

In commenting on the new draft Plan, Mayor Foster said that no one in Wellington wants any “race to the bottom”. And as Chief Planner Liam Hodgetts said yesterday “if no one’s happy then perhaps that means the new draft is about right.”

Recently Councillors agreed to fund a service to support renters trying to deal with problems arising from the poor condition of their homes. With such initiatives, and with the government’s healthy homes standards, there’s a chance that old homes will get fixed.

There’s a real opportunity for Wellingtonians to take a much stronger interest in ensuring that the city is inclusive, affordable, and has good quality accommodation for all – it’s a basic human right!

I chose to interpret as calming the weekend comments by local MP Grant Robertson who expects the council will strike a balance. “I will take a close look at the plan and note that it still needs to go to council. I firmly believe we can intensify and build more housing while also protecting the character of the city,” he said (Spin-off 19/6/21).

There’s a long paper reporting on the changes made to last year’s Draft Spatial Plan in the agenda documents for Thursday’s meeting (see page 20 on).

And here are the important zoning maps that Councillors will vote on this week.

Felicity Wong is chair of Historic Places Wellington.