Wellington Scoop
Network

VUW taking over management of two more halls of residence

June 22, 2021Business, Education, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
Wellington’s Victoria University is taking over the management of two halls of residence from the company that was in charge when a student lay dead in his Canterbury hostel for weeks unnoticed.

The university said it would take charge of Te Puni Village and Everton Hall from Campus Living Villages when the contract finishes at the end of this year.

It said it already managed most of its student accommodation halls directly so the change aligns with its current model.

The impact on current and future students would be minimal, it said.

Mason Pendrous, 19, died in the Campus Living Villages-run Sonoda hall at the University of Canterbury in 2019. A report released in January last year found staff cutbacks at the hall may have been a factor in his death.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: