Possible lockdown being considered for Wellington, after tourist tests positive

The Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says health authorities are considering a possible lockdown in Wellington after a visitor from Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Bloomfield told RNZ’s Morning Report that it is one option being looked at. “Everything is on the table,” he said.

The Sydney Covid-19 case was with his partner and has four close contacts who are now isolating for 14 days.

The Sydney couple visited Te Papa and Jack Hackett’s Pub on Dixon Street on Saturday, and stayed at Rydges Hotel in Featherston Street.

Te Papa has been closed today after being identified as a location of interest.

Anyone who went to the surrealist exhibition at Te Papa between 4 and 5:45pm on Saturday must now isolate/quarantine for 14 days. The same advice is being given to anyone who was at Jack Hackett’s between 8.45 and midnight on Saturday.

Because of this situation, Te Papa staff who were working at the exhibition during that time will have to stay home for 14 days, as will staff at the pub and staff at Rydges.

Health authorities have now released a list of places of interest, where Wellingtonians may have been contacts of the infected tourist.

The list initially named six places.

It has now been expanded to include eight more venues including Floriditas (Saturday lunch diners need to isolate for 14 days), Highwater Eatery (Saturday dinner guests need to isolate for 14 days), the Lido (Sunday lunch guests need to isolate for 14 days), One Red Dog (Sunday evening diners need to isolate for 14 days), and Unity Books (Sunday afternoon customers between 1.50 and 3.05 need to stay at home and get a test around day 5).

The close contacts, also needing to isolate, include passengers on both flights, from Sydney to Wellington and back.

New Zealand’s contact tracing team are working with their Australian counterparts to gather more information about the visitor’s movements and the website will continue to be updated as further exposure sites are confirmed.

Wellingtonians and visitors to Wellington last weekend are urged to check the website and continue checking throughout the day.

People who have been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline for advice on testing.

Passengers in New Zealand who flew on the following flights should also immediately isolate at their home or accommodation, and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and isolating:

· Sydney to Wellington – QF163 (Qantas): Departed Sydney Friday 18 June 7:05pm (AEST), arrived Wellington Saturday 19 June 00:12am (NZST).

· Wellington to Sydney – NZ247 (Air New Zealand): departed Wellington Monday 21 June 10:13am (NZST), arrived Sydney Monday 21 June 11:33am (AEST).

Australian health authorities will be contacting those on the return flight to Sydney to provide advice about testing and isolation.

Public health officials have said that based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score, it is most likely the visitor contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand. Genome sequencing is underway in Australia to see if the case is linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

The Health Ministry reminds everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.