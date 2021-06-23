Burst watermain in Hill Street cuts supplies to 30 homes and a hotel
Wellington.Scoop
A burst watermain in Hill Street has cut supplies to houses in Tinakori Road from Bowen Street to Hill Street (odd numbered side only from 297 – 241).
It is anticipated that the repair could take approximately 4 – 5 hours.
Bottled water is available at the intersection of Hill Street and Tinakori Road. A tanker has been arranged to provide service to the hotel.
We have a team on site visiting all the affected customers and will be available to answer questions if needed.
⚠ Burst Watermain – Hill Street, Thorndon – Update 10:20am ⚠
We have started work and will be able to provide a more accurate estimate of repair time in the next update.
— Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) June 22, 2021