Burst watermain in Hill Street cuts supplies to 30 homes and a hotel

June 23, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

A burst watermain in Hill Street has cut supplies to houses in Tinakori Road from Bowen Street to Hill Street (odd numbered side only from 297 – 241).

It is anticipated that the repair could take approximately 4 – 5 hours.

Bottled water is available at the intersection of Hill Street and Tinakori Road. A tanker has been arranged to provide service to the hotel.

We have a team on site visiting all the affected customers and will be available to answer questions if needed.

