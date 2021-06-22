Completion of Petone to Melling cycleway delayed by a year

News from Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency

A new completion timeframe has been announced for the Petone to Melling cycleway, the northern section of Te Ara Tupua which is under construction. Director of Regional Relationships Emma Speight says the project, which was scheduled for completion later this year, is now expected to be finished in early 2023.

“We are working hard to provide this safer cycling option as soon as possible, but a number of factors have contributed to the project taking longer than expected,” says Ms Speight.

Most of the cycleway is being built between State Highway 2 and a busy rail line. Working safely between the road and rail line requires extra precautions, and work is often carried out at night or on weekends, to avoid peak traffic and train schedules. This helps ensure crews stay safe on site and disruption to commuters is kept to a minimum.

Underground pipes and cables run along the length of the new cycleway including gas mains, power supply and fibre broadband cables. Working around this critical infrastructure has been complex and taken more time than expected.

“We know that this is frustrating and that ongoing construction activity on the project can be disruptive to people in the area,” says Ms Speight.

“Any delay to completion dates for an exciting and important project like this is disappointing, but the most important thing is that we keep people safe and that we deliver a high-quality cycleway for the community.”

When complete the Petone to Melling section will link the Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One (Ngauranga to Petone) shared path with the Hutt River Trail near Bridge Street – Lower Hutt. It will also integrate with new paths planned as part of RiverLink.

The Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One section is expected to be complete in 2024. Together these projects will help connect central Lower Hutt to Wellington with a safe and attractive walking and cycling route.