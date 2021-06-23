Floriditas closes after news that infected tourist was a customer; diners need to isolate

Wellington.Scoop

Floriditas in Cuba Street has closed after receiving a call from the Ministry of Health telling them that the infected Australian tourist had lunch there between 1 and 3 on Saturday.

Floriditas reports:

We are closing the restaurant for a deep clean, and fully complying with the Ministry guidelines. All staff working on that day are isolating. If you dined with us on Saturday between 1 and 3, please isolate and get a covid test. It’s critically important for us and for Wellington and for New Zealand that everyone does their part.

The Ministry of Health has updated its list of locations visited by the infected Australian tourist. Weekend diners at four other eating places have also been told to isolate for 14 days.

Other advice from the Ministry:

Anyone who was at Rydges Hotel, 75 Featherston Street, from 12am 19 June to 9.10am 21 June – get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who was at Jack Hackett’s Bar, corner of Dixon Street on Saturday 8.45pm to 12am – isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately (unless it’s within 1 day of the next scheduled test), and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure

Anyone who was at the surrealist exhibition at Te Papa Tongarewa, 55 Cable Street, 4pm to 5.45pm on Saturday – isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately (unless it’s within 1 day of the next scheduled test), and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure.

Anyone else who was at Te Papa Tongarewa 3.05pm to 5.45pm on Saturday – get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who was at the Unichem Wellington Central Pharmacy, 204 Lambton Quay on 19 June, 10.38am to 11.48am – get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received.