Te Papa closes after visit from infected tourist

Te Papa closed today after learning that the infected Sydney tourist visited the national museum on Saturday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health has issued the following instructions:

Anyone who was at the surrealist exhibition at Te Papa Tongarewa, 55 Cable Street, 4pm to 5.45pm on Saturday – isolate/quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Test immediately (unless it’s within 1 day of the next scheduled test), and on day 5 after last exposure and day 12 after last exposure.

Anyone else who was at Te Papa Tongarewa 3.05pm to 5.45pm on Saturday – get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and stay at home until negative test result is received. Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.