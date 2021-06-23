GPs still open for business during Level Two

Press Release – Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

Following the announcement to move the Wellington region into Alert Level 2, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is encouraging Wellingtonians to be vigilant and follow the well-tested guidelines that are in place.

Dr Samantha Murton, College President, says: “It is important for those in the Wellington region to know that GP clinics remain open for their patients, despite the change in alert levels.

“Our GP workforce has been at the forefront throughout the pandemic and they are well-versed in adapting to the changes in alert levels, while continuing to provide excellent community healthcare to patients.”

Dr Bryan Betty, the Collegeâ€™s Medical Director, says: “Moving into Alert Level 2 is a precaution to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in the region. The only noticeable difference is that some consultations may be carried out virtually or over the telephone – especially for those who have respiratory symptoms.

“GPs are here to help. We continue to be the first point of contact for our communities and encourage people to keep calling if they require medical advice – even if it is not COVID-19 related.”

Along with being vaccinated, maintaining social distancing, using the COVID-19 tracer app, increased hand washing and sanitising, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, staying home if you are unwell, and seeking advice about testing from your GP or Healthline are the best defences against community transmission of COVID-19. We all have a part to play in keeping COVID-19 out of our communities.

