New covid testing station opened at Hataitai Park

A pop-up covid testing station was opened this afternoon at Hataitai Park. Other dedicated testing stations in Wellington and their opening hours are as follows:

Â· Wellington Central, 196-200 Taranaki Street. Will remain open until 9pm tonight, subject to demand and will reopen tomorrow at 10am. It is fully booked for tomorrow, but other testing centres still have capacity.

Â· Porirua, 178 Bedford Street. Will reopen at 9am tomorrow.

Â· Johnsonville Medical Centre, 24 Moorefield Road. Will be open tomorrow 9.30am-4pm.

Â· Lower Hutt, 729 High St. Open 9am to 4pm.

Â· Upper Hutt, Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street. Open 9am to 4.30pm.

People can also be tested at many GP or urgent care clinics.

Hundreds of people were queuing up to be tested at the Taranaki Street testing centre in Wellington today, showing a mixture of calmness and anxiety. Most people felt it was their duty to get tested, having been caught at a location of interest, or with minor symptoms.

One man sounded eager to get his results: “it does worry me, yes. I mean it is what it is – I’ll just do my part and you know – it’s better to be safe than sorry in these situations, so…” Another man said it had been a jolt from New Zealand’s largely Covid-19-free status: “Yes it’s scary because we were quite safe in the bubble.” While another man said he was happy to follow the instructions, and felt it was unlikely there was anything to worry about: “I don’t think I was there at the same time he really was, I just wanted to be safe and make sure.”

At times there were up to 100 people queuing from Taranaki Street around the corner on to Arthur Street, and dozens of cars were driving through the testing clinic. Many were being turned away if they hadn’t booked a time to be tested, and were handed information to call Healthline by the staff managing the site.

All four close contacts of the Sydney visitor have now returned initial negative tests. This includes two contacts in Palmerston North, whose results were announced earlier.

Further locations of interest, including Wellington Airport, have been published on the Ministry of Health website.

Public health officials have determined that only those seated in the foodcourt at Wellington Airport between 8.30am and 9.55am on Monday need to stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and remain at home until negative test result is received.

All other people at Wellington Airport between 8.30am and 10.30am on Monday should self-monitor for COVID symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, get tested and stay at home until negative test result is received.

People at the other large exposure site, Te Papa, between 3:05pm and 5:45pm on Saturday are advised to stay at home, get a test around Day 5 after last exposure and remain at home until a negative test result is received.

All people who return a negative test should keep monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms develop, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get a further test immediately and stay at home until negative result is received.

If you have been in contact with a person who has been asked to isolate because they were in a location of interest, advice is on the website. You do not need to stay home or get tested unless the contact becomes symptomatic at which point, you need to stay at home until they return a negative test result.

If youâ€™ve been in contact with a person who has been asked to stay at home and get a test after five days, you do not need stay at home or get tested. If you become symptomatic yourself, please get tested.

A Section 70 notice is in place.