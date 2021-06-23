Kevin Bloody Wilson ‘F.U.P.C.’ NZ Tour

Press Release – The Publicity Machine

The outrageously funny KEVIN BLOODY WILSON returns to New Zealand in September, bringing Kiwi’s another side-spitting dose of his original fair-dinkum Aussie humour supported by his daughter, Jenny Talia from Australia.

To quote Billy Connolly, Kevin Bloody Wilson is the “world’s funniest Australian”, as dry and as rough as his Outback heritage and standing out as a beacon for PC pushback in a world almost drowning in a tsunami of Political Correctness. Kevin’s latest stage show, F.U.P.C, is no exception, spotlighting Political Correctness for what it is and how Kev sees it – a big laugh crafted in song. Since releasing his first hugely popular album “Your Average Australian Yobbo” in 1984 and hit songs like “Hey Santa Claus”, Kevin Bloody Wilson has become a comedy institution around the globe, with an extensive fan base stretching from the Australian Outback to Buckingham Palace and Antarctica.

Kevin’s journey to politically incorrect stardom started innocently enough – just a guy with too much time on his hands changing the words to other people’s songs and writing a few songs of his own for the fun of it at a time when people were still being arrested for using most four letter words in public. As a consequence, when he first started Kevin Bloody Wilson found himself being ostracised for his rude and crude performances, but remarkably, more than thirty years, countless live gigs and millions of album sales of politically incorrect, irrepressible and irreverent musical humour later the absolute reverse applies. In between, Kevin has amassed a global legion of fans elevating him to Rock Star status with so many of the songs from his over 21 gold and platinum albums released so far having been covered by many other performers – and all achieved with absolutely no traditional media support.

Kevin also enjoys the irony that the same person who was ostracised and arrested for a particular brand of entertainment over 30 years ago has eventually become highly sought-after by sporting and corporate Australia as a motivational speaker, nominated in 2010 as Australian of the Year – all for doing exactly the same thing! In fact, he’s so well regarded by his homeland that his entire body of work has been preserved for future generations with the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.

Until Covid-19 stopped the world in its tracks last year, Kevin regularly spent six months each year touring at home and overseas to satisfy the constant demand from fans, performing everywhere from outback pubs to the prestigious London Palladium. But he wouldn’t tour so much if he didn’t simply love performing and the communion-like experience of singing along with fans to his comedy anthems.

Seeing Kev is not only guaranteed to have you belly laughing at subject matter you’re not supposed to be laughing at, but is also something to tick off your Bucket List. Social Justice Warriors and PC Advocates are invited to stay at home, but the rest of us are welcome to enjoy a knee-slapping, hilarious night of Kev’s common sense take on Political Correctness.

Shows restricted to 18yrs and over.

Tickets on sale to the general public from 24 June in the following centres:

Thu 9 Sept Hamilton, Clarence Street Theatre Book through Ticketek

Fri 10 Sept Taupo, Gt. Lakes Centre Book through Ticketek

Sat 11 Sept New Plymouth, Theatre Royal Book through Ticketek

Sun 12 Sept Wellington, Opera House Book through Ticketmaster

Tue 14 Sept Blenheim, ASB Marlborough Theatre Book through ASB Theatre

Wed 15 Sept Ashburton, Trust Events Centre (ATEC) Book through ATEC Ticketing

Thu 16 Sept Oamaru, Opera House Book through Opera House

Fri 17 Sept Gore, St James Theatre Book through iTICKET

Sat 18 Sept Invercargill, Civic Theatre Book through Ticketek

Mon 20 Sept Dunedin, Glenroy Auditorium Book through Ticketmaster

Tue 21 Sept Christchurch, James Hay Theatre Book through Ticketek

Wed 22 Sept Greymouth, Regent Theatre Book through Regent Theatre

Fri 24 Sept Palmerston North, Wallace Dev. Co. Theatre Book through Wallace Theatre

Sat 25 Sept Napier, Municipal Theatre Book through Ticketek

Sun 26 Sept Whakatane, Memorial Hall Little Theatre Book through iTICKET

Tue 28 Sept Tauranga, Baycourt Theatre Book through Ticketek

Wed 29 Sept Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre Book through Ticketmaster

Fri 1 Oct Whangarei, Forum North Book through Eventfinda

