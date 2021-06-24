Working together for more homes, and preserving heritage neighbourhoods

Wellington.Scoop

Before the Wellington City Council debated its draft Spatial Plan this morning, local residents spoke in defence of character areas.

Jane O’Loughlin:

I am representing a group of Matairangi Mount Victoria residents alarmed about council’s spatial plan and its impacts. We looked into the numbers, we talked to people, we went door to door with a petition. We found areas of Mount Victoria that would work well for medium density housing, and could house several thousand more people.

And we looked elsewhere around the city, and saw to our surprise that there are great swathes of land in Te Aro flat and Adelaide Road – all close to infrastructure and the central city – that were underutilized and crying out for development, that could house tens of thousands of people.

We held a public meeting to discuss the situation and we found that many Mount Victoria residents, like us, were very concerned about housing supply and felt that the city and Mount Victoria, needed to do what it could – but that it could be achieved in a far better way than the draft spatial plan outlined.

The council released revised population projections. This would now see Mount Victoria needing to find between 92 and 188 new dwellings over the next 30 years. 188 is nothing. In fact, we estimate that the rate of new dwellings being added in Mount Victoria right now is far greater.

So we wondered, why is the council so keen on removing controls on heritage suburbs, where there is already un-developed opportunities elsewhere? Why were heritage protections being stripped away so radically, when in fact we only need to find a couple of hundred new houses over 30 years?

But meanwhile, the debate had taken a nasty turn.

Inner city suburbs with heritage areas started to be characterised as the one thing holding back affordable housing. Suddenly it wasn’t enough to expose 66% of Mount Vic to development – let’s go further and trash the lot.

Unfortunately, several councillors have bought into this rhetoric. Rather than showing leadership and trying to bring different parts of the community together, we have councillors who have mocked and vilified residents of the city who have dared to speak up for heritage.

Feedback on the spatial plan found that the majority of submitters did not agree with the approach for the inner city, and among inner city submitters themselves there was huge opposition to the council’s plan – two-thirds opposed, most of those strongly disagreeing.

Now we have a revised plan on the table, which is a response to feedback. The media bought your line that this is a back down. It’s not a back down. It’s an improvement based on feedback from citizens who care about their city. That is how consultation works.

It is still a dramatic change and it will still result in loss of heritage that we are concerned about. Yet I understand some councillors are proposing to revert to the original draft spatial plan. What is the point of consultation if you are going to do that? Where is the legal basis for you to ignore feedback from constituents and disregard valid qualifying matters?

the NPS on Urban Design does not tie your hands. Explicitly in the document it allows for heritage protection. Even Grant Robertson has said it should be possible to find a sensible compromise – and he signed off the NPS. So if the architects of the directive think there’s room for compromise, and they have provided the tools for you to do just that, why are there councilors here going for total deregulation?

You have two paths before you today. You can go down the path of division, by voting against the improved spatial plan that council officers have developed. You can try to rebrand heritage areas as colonial heritage precincts, in an attempt to sow further hate and nastiness. You can ignore feedback from citizens who made their submissions to the spatial plan in good faith that you would listen.

Or you can show some leadership, and accept that the revised spatial plan before you is a pretty good effort at a compromise that meets everyone’s needs. It’s not perfect – we don’t love it, and the other side doesn’t love it either. That’s what compromises are.