Working together for more homes, and preserving heritage neighbourhoods

Before the Wellington City Council debated its draft Spatial Plan this morning, local residents spoke in defence of character areas.
Jane O’Loughlin:
I am representing a group of Matairangi Mount Victoria residents alarmed about council’s spatial plan and its impacts. We looked into the numbers, we talked to people, we went door to door with a petition. We found areas of Mount Victoria that would work well for medium density housing, and could house several thousand more people.
And we looked elsewhere around the city, and saw to our surprise that there are great swathes of land in Te Aro flat and Adelaide Road – all close to infrastructure and the central city – that were underutilized and crying out for development, that could house tens of thousands of people.
We held a public meeting to discuss the situation and we found that many Mount Victoria residents, like us, were very concerned about housing supply and felt that the city and Mount Victoria, needed to do what it could – but that it could be achieved in a far better way than the draft spatial plan outlined.
The council released revised population projections. This would now see Mount Victoria needing to find between 92 and 188 new dwellings over the next 30 years. 188 is nothing. In fact, we estimate that the rate of new dwellings being added in Mount Victoria right now is far greater.
So we wondered, why is the council so keen on removing controls on heritage suburbs, where there is already un-developed opportunities elsewhere? Why were heritage protections being stripped away so radically, when in fact we only need to find a couple of hundred new houses over 30 years?
But meanwhile, the debate had taken a nasty turn.
Inner city suburbs with heritage areas started to be characterised as the one thing holding back affordable housing. Suddenly it wasn’t enough to expose 66% of Mount Vic to development – let’s go further and trash the lot.
Unfortunately, several councillors have bought into this rhetoric. Rather than showing leadership and trying to bring different parts of the community together, we have councillors who have mocked and vilified residents of the city who have dared to speak up for heritage.
Feedback on the spatial plan found that the majority of submitters did not agree with the approach for the inner city, and among inner city submitters themselves there was huge opposition to the council’s plan – two-thirds opposed, most of those strongly disagreeing.
Now we have a revised plan on the table, which is a response to feedback. The media bought your line that this is a back down. It’s not a back down. It’s an improvement based on feedback from citizens who care about their city. That is how consultation works.
It is still a dramatic change and it will still result in loss of heritage that we are concerned about. Yet I understand some councillors are proposing to revert to the original draft spatial plan. What is the point of consultation if you are going to do that? Where is the legal basis for you to ignore feedback from constituents and disregard valid qualifying matters?
the NPS on Urban Design does not tie your hands. Explicitly in the document it allows for heritage protection. Even Grant Robertson has said it should be possible to find a sensible compromise – and he signed off the NPS. So if the architects of the directive think there’s room for compromise, and they have provided the tools for you to do just that, why are there councilors here going for total deregulation?
You have two paths before you today. You can go down the path of division, by voting against the improved spatial plan that council officers have developed. You can try to rebrand heritage areas as colonial heritage precincts, in an attempt to sow further hate and nastiness. You can ignore feedback from citizens who made their submissions to the spatial plan in good faith that you would listen.
Or you can show some leadership, and accept that the revised spatial plan before you is a pretty good effort at a compromise that meets everyone’s needs. It’s not perfect – we don’t love it, and the other side doesn’t love it either. That’s what compromises are.
Anna Kemble Welch
Wellington has such an exciting opportunity to find the best places to build more homes. We want to support a plan for more housing. We want densification done well.
Newtown has been telling the council for 30 years that we believe in more housing, and the Suburban Centre in Newtown is where it should be built, along the main public transport route. Now we have planned this out in detail to show how the Newtown Suburban Centre and adjacent ‘brownfields’ sites can easily provide opportunities for at least 2000 sunny, accessible, comfortable new apartments. This far exceedsthe targets set to meet future growth in our community– and the suburban centre and brownfields sites have a realisable potential fo r6 times that required of Newtown. This is different to the officers’ advice but they haven’t talked to us about this plan.
There’s potential here for over 4500 new homes –and many of the property owners are keen and ready to go.We know 12owners of suburban centre properties who are interested in developing more housing and we know 6 owners who already have initial plans drawn! It isn’t a scattergun waiting for developers to come along. This is real and waiting to happen!
If the zoning for 6 storeys is in the right place,the Suburban Centre–Newtown would welcome being among the first for the infrastructure upgrade and many new homes would be built in the next 10 years. But not if last year’s Draft Spatial Plan for 6+ storeys in most of our suburb goes ahead.
As organisers of the Newtown Festival we are closely connected to a really wide and diverse community of renters and home owners, current and future, and we speak on behalf of many. We are also Architects and urban designers who really care about sustainability and the carbon zero goals.
So many people went to an enormous effort to contribute to the consultation on the Draft Spatial Plan, by far the majority from Newtown were appalled by the 6+ storey blanket rezoning for most of the existing homes.
The new Revised Spatial Plan does more closely reflect what the community want. With some adjustments, Newtown would wholeheartedly support this through to the District Plan.
The Newtown Residents Association have APPROVED this motion: “If Newtown’s Spatial Plan mapping for 6 storeys was all focused within the suburban centre and Mansfield St escarpment area as in the concept plan developed by Red Design, and ifthe residential areas not included in heritage character protectionwere zoned for in-scale up to 3 storey infill housing, rather than enabling 6 or more storeys, then the Newtown Residents’ Association would wholeheartedly support the WCC Spatial Plan. We would totallysupport the prioritising of Newtown to be one of the first suburbs where densification is developed. The Association members look forward to in-depth community consultation to identify even moreareas suitable for intensification. “
We want the whole community to work together, Gen Zero, Renters United – we all agree, a city is for people, and we want more housing – and in Newtown we have a plan where it can be done well, where higher buildings fit and add positively to the place. This could be a template for a brilliant city with neighbourhoods and communities that welcome the changes, instead of the conflict and heartache that last year’s Draft Spatial Plan caused.
The Newtown Residents Association proposal is a healthy perspective, it’s a relief to see more reasonable voices speaking for Newtown.