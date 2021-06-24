Covid vaccinations continuing, but only 10,000 for Group 3 so far

News from CCDHB

COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing for those with booked appointments only while the Wellington region is at Alert Level 2.

You will be asked some screening questions on arrival and must wear a mask while inside. You can either wear your own, or we will provide you with one. Other measures including physical distancing will be in place to keep you and our staff safe.

Please only attend a vaccination centre if you have an appointment, we will not be able to provide vaccination without an appointment.

Our current focus for vaccination is people in Group 3. We have already vaccinated more than 10,000 people in this group.

If you are in Group 3, we will invite you to book an appointment before the end of July. Please do not call the vaccination centre or your GP to book an appointment without an invitation.

