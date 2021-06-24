Wellington Scoop
Network

Covid vaccinations continuing, but only 10,000 for Group 3 so far

June 24, 2021Health, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

News from CCDHB
COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing for those with booked appointments only while the Wellington region is at Alert Level 2.

You will be asked some screening questions on arrival and must wear a mask while inside. You can either wear your own, or we will provide you with one. Other measures including physical distancing will be in place to keep you and our staff safe.

Please only attend a vaccination centre if you have an appointment, we will not be able to provide vaccination without an appointment.

Our current focus for vaccination is people in Group 3. We have already vaccinated more than 10,000 people in this group.

If you are in Group 3, we will invite you to book an appointment before the end of July. Please do not call the vaccination centre or your GP to book an appointment without an invitation.

Read also
Worries for over-65s as they wait for advice about covid vaccinations

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: