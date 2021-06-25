How our councillors voted: the final Spatial Plan decisions

Wellington.Scoop

Here are details of decisions taken at yesterday’s meeting where Wellington city councillors made decisions on the final shape of the Spatial Plan.

Character Plus

Cr Young put an early amendment to increase the areas of character protection (307 ha plus the addition of a long list of areas & specific streets recommended by HNZ or Boffa Miskell in the Lambton Ward). The list contained Roland Sapsford’s proposals for Aro Valley and Iona Pannett’s proposal for The Terrace, among streets in Mt Victoria, Thorndon and Mt Cook.

The voting on this established the early block.

For: Young, Sparrow (seconder), Calvert, Foster, Pannett and Woolfe. The vote was lost 6/9.

Reduced character protection

A 9/ 6 vote was carried on an amendment by Cr Foon to revert to the Draft Spatial Plan areas of character protection and remove the character (design) overlay from areas outside those sub areas. Only 88 ha, or less than 28% of existing 307ha of no demo area, is retained.

The vote in favour of this included Labour x 4 (Fitzsimons, Matthews, Day, and O’Neil), Condie, Paul, Foon, Free and Rush.

Councillors who voted against Foon’s amendment to reject council staff‘s recommended new character precincts were the same as above: Young, Sparrow, Calvert, Woolfe, Pannett, and Foster.

“Nuclear Option”

An earlier amendment was put by Crs Paul and Matthews, described by Mayor Foster as the “nuclear option”, to remove all areas of character protection. That was lost 6/9 (Rush, Condie, Paul, Matthews, O’Neil and Day voted in favour).

Cr Fitzsimons and all Greens voted against removing all character. That was the only time Labour voted split. Cr Rush joined Labour in supporting deregulation (akin to Nicola Willis views).

City Centre Height Limits

Cr Young proposed to reinstate the city height limits which had become unlimited in the recommended Spatial Plan. This was passed 8/7 (in favour were Young, Pannett, Woolfe, Calvert, Sparrow, Rush, Free, and Foster. Against were Labour x4, Condie, Paul & Foon).

This passed on a re-vote as Pannett had misvoted.

City Walkable Catchment

The walkable catchment around the city Center was extended from 10 mins to 15mins in an amendment put by Condie. This will enable at least 6 storey buildings in a much bigger area. Cnrs who voted for it were Labour x4, Condie, Paul, Free & Foon (tho absent). Seven against: Foster, Calvert, Pannett, Rush, Sparrow, Woolfe and Young.

Qualifying Matters

An amendment was put by Cr Condie that noted that NPS did not require all matters that could be qualifying matters to be exempted from intensification (ie Council had a discretion to exempt or not). That was passed 14/1. Only Cr Young voted against it.

Cost/Benefit

An amendment by Cr Condie was passed noting that as a result of that cost benefit less than 88ha of character protection could be included in the draft District plan. Six voted against: Young Sparrow Calvert Woolfe Foster and Pannett.

Voting blocks

Councillors largely voted consistently on character. In favour of protection were Young, Sparrow, Calvert, Woolfe, Pannett and Foster. Consistently opposed to character protection (in favour of demolition deregulation) was Labour x4, Condie, Paul, Free, Foon and Rush.

The blocks were largely political with Pannett departing from the Greens block, and Rush voting in favour of deregulation (he described it as voting “for families”).