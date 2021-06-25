1752 close contacts of infected Australian tourist identified – 550 isolating for 14 days

News from Ministry of Health

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today. There are 2 new cases in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since yesterday. So far, 1,752 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington last weekend.

1,200 of those contacts need to isolate until a negative test result at day 5, while the remainder need to isolate for 14 days and have at least 2 tests.

Of those 1,752 total contacts, 532 have returned a negative result, 8 have returned overseas and the remaining 1,212 are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result.

There were 58 passengers on the Qantas flight QF163 on which the Australian passenger travelled to Wellington last Saturday. All have been advised to isolate. Of those 58 passengers, 27 have had a negative test result, and the remainder are expected to have results in the next couple of days.

Eight remaining passengers, mentioned above, have returned overseas – follow up action is being taken by the overseas jurisdiction.

New Zealand-based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights have all been contacted and are being tested. Those crew members based overseas are being managed by overseas jurisdictions.

Wellingtonians and visitors are again urged to check locations of interest visited by the Australian traveller last weekend. We have added advice for anyone who was in the Wellington Airport men’s toilets at the north end of Level 1 between 9.15 and 9.30 on 21 June.

People who have been at any of these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

There is a Health Act section 70 notice in place that places a legal requirement on all people who were at locations of interest at the relevant times to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

There has been significant demand for COVID-19 testing in the Wellington region.

Yesterday there were 3,713 tests processed in the region.

Priority is being given to testing individuals who have been at a location of interest at the specified time and individuals who are symptomatic.

At this stage, you do not need to be tested if you were not at a location of interest, unless you are symptomatic.

It is critically important we are testing those who are most at risk from COVID-19 first. Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test at all testing sites.

Testing is available and continues to be provided, though there may be some times when people have to wait.