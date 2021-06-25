Another blocked pipe – raw sewage overflows in Woodward Street

Wellington.Scoop

Sewage was overflowing on the corner of Woodward Street and Lambton Quay late this afternoon.

Wellington Water said its team were “working to unblock the pipe and clean up the area.”

And it warned: please avoid Woodward Street if you can.

The DomPost reported that a manhole cover had popped open on Woodward Street and a steady stream of yellow-coloured liquid was running onto Lambton Quay. The sewage has a strong odour and is covering a footpath.

DomPost editor Anna Fifield tweeted