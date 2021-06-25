Wellington Scoop
Network

Another blocked pipe – raw sewage overflows in Woodward Street

June 25, 2021Business, Health, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
Sewage was overflowing on the corner of Woodward Street and Lambton Quay late this afternoon.

Wellington Water said its team were “working to unblock the pipe and clean up the area.”

And it warned: please avoid Woodward Street if you can.

The DomPost reported that a manhole cover had popped open on Woodward Street and a steady stream of yellow-coloured liquid was running onto Lambton Quay. The sewage has a strong odour and is covering a footpath.

DomPost editor Anna Fifield tweeted

Oh hey, my inbox is lighting up with reports on the sights and smells on Woodward Street right now — raw sewage running down onto Lambton Quay.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: