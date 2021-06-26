Epidemiologist wants masks indoors after arrival of contagious variant

Report from RNZ

An epidemiologist says the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 getting into the country is a wake-up call. The Ministry of Health and Australian officials have confirmed the Sydney man who visited Wellington while infectious has the Delta strain and is linked to the fast-growing Bondi cluster.

The Delta variant is considered to be twice as contagious.

Otago University Professor Michael Baker says New Zealand needs to be at the top of its game with pandemic control, as the Delta variant has hit Australia hard.

“So there’s a very strong message there for New Zealand – that we will get exposed to this virus again and we really have to improve our performance in every aspect of our pandemic control.”

Baker says the alert level system should be upgraded, and masks should be required indoors at level 2, since the Delta variant is airborne.

Wellington remains on Level 2 till Monday morning. No new cases have emerged in Wellington, as extensive testing continues.