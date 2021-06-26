Wellington Scoop
River levels rise and fall

June 26, 2021Police, PressRelease

There was a warning late this afternoon about rising river levels.

WREMO advised at 5pm:

Heavy rain across the Wellington region today has been causing rivers to rise, particularly in Lower Hutt, Kapiti and the Wairarapa. Surface flooding and slips are possible

At 5.30 the Hutt City Council advised:

Due to rising river levels, Block Road is now closed.

Then at 10pm, more from the Hutt Council:

Te Awa Kairangi Hutt River has been falling steadily for the last two hours, however we will continue to monitor it and provide updates if the situation changes.

