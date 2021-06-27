Two more days of Covid Level 2 for Wellington; tourist’s partner positive

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington is to stay in covid alert level 2 for a further 48 hours. The partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. This suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in Wellington.

RNZ reports:

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said this afternoon: “We want to see more testing data particularly for those later exposure events on Monday morning, when the person travelled back to Australia.”

The Minister told a news conference at 1pm that the partner of the Sydney man who travelled to Wellington has tested positive for Covid-19. Hipkins says this suggests the man was infectious towards the end of his stay in New Zealand.

“That shows that the man was able to transmit the virus, and it suggests that he was infectious towards the end of his stay in New Zealand. Those two people were isolated from each other on return to Australia, given the man’s positive test result at that point.”

Hipkins urged everyone in the Wellington region to review their movements over last weekend and contact Healthline if need be.

As of yesterday 2444 potential contacts have been identified as a result of investigations in Wellington.

“That’s a very large number of contacts for one individual case, it does highlight that we are spreading the net very wide here and we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that we are identifying any cases that may flow from the recent positive case detected in Australia.”

Of those 2444 contacts, 2067 have returned a negative result so far, and the remainder are expected in the next day or two.

“Now that that peak of demand has worked its way through, now we are encouraging others in the Wellington region if they are showing cold and flu-like symptoms, are a bit achey, please come forward and get a test,” Hipkins says.

He says the test results have been encouraging, but they received a “potential indeterminate” result in Masterton. It may be a false-positive.

“There is a possibility that it will turn out to be like our recent case on Stewart Island / Rakiura which turned out that it wasn’t a case at all, it was a cold. At this point we are not regarding that as relevant,” Hipkins says.