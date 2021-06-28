Health Boards want more people to be tested if …

News from Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to encourage people in the region to have a COVID-19 test if they have been at a location of interest or if they are symptomatic.

Testing capacity remains operating across the region at pop-up sites, Community Testing Centres (CTCs), and at GPs and medical centres – with 754 swabs carried out on Sunday.

Alert level 2 door screening and visitor provisions will also remain in place at the region’s three hospitals – Wellington Regional, Kenepuru Community, and Hutt Hospitals – until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Community testing centre locations and hours are the two DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs.

Ka pai tō mahi to all the amazing teams that are helping to run our COVID-19 testing sites💛 We would also like to give a huge shout-out to the Wellington SCL molecular lab for all their hard work—the team processed a record-breaking 3,760 COVID-19 swabs on Friday😮🎉 pic.twitter.com/wOlla0hUMk — Capital & Coast DHB (@CCDHB) June 28, 2021

Testing priority continues to be given to people who were at a location of interest or are symptomatic. Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and referral to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test.

But no bookings till the end of July for vaccinations.

News from CCDHB and HVDHB – June 24

The Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs have resourced up for increased COVID-19 testing as the Wellington region transitions to COVID-19 alert level 2. Increased demand for COVID-19 testing saw an estimated 2100 COVID swabs carried out yesterday in Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt. The testing found no positive cases.

The DHBs and PHO partners have increased testing capacity and sites across the region.

In addition to the region’s existing community-based testing centres (CBACs) – in Paraparaumu, Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt – new sites have opened in Hataitai Park, the Wellington Regional Hospital carpark by Te Hopai off Mein Street, the Johnsonville Medical Centre, the Lower Hutt Riverbank carpark, and the Karori Medical Centre. In total there are now 10 testing sites across the region, as well as testing offered by GP practices.

Some CBACs are working extended hours, and have put on additional staff so people can be tested as quickly and efficiently as possible.

A full list of testing sites and locations is available here.

Wellington and Hutt Valley region COVID-19 testing centres are prioritising tests for people who have been to locations of interest or who are displaying symptoms.

Yesterday’s demand meant that the central city Taranaki Street venue was busy, with people needing to wait. However, no one who was symptomatic or who had been to a location of interest was turned away from a CBAC. Taranaki Street is fully booked today.

Yesterday there were 6999 tests nationwide of which 2100 swabs were tested in the Wellington region – five times the number of the day before. COVID-19 testing volume in the Wellington region is increasing, with capacity for about 3,500 swabs to be tested today, and capacity for 4,500 swabs tomorrow.

The DHBs are reminding people to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and referral to a booking centre to make an appointment. Anyone seeking a test is strongly advised to make an appointment. People arriving without an appointment may experience longer wait times as our centres need to prioritise those who have appointments, or are known to have been to a location of interest, or who are symptomatic.

RNZ reports that Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are over 50 testing sites across the Wellington region. There will be an additional central city testing site established either later today or tomorrow, he says, and more information will be made available.

Dr Bloomfield says Jack Hackett’s and Four Kings bars – on different floors in the same building – are both locations of interest and share a QR code. He says people who were in those locations at the time of interest should follow the advice on the website.

Dr Bloomfield says even if people return a negative result the advice is very clear: “Continue to monitor for symptoms for that full 14-day period from first exposure, and if you have any symptoms then isolate and be retested.”

Wellington.Scoop

Another CBD covid testing centre is to be set up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – it’ll be in the car park at Te Papa. It will be open from 8am to 9pm for booked tests only.

It is estimated that COVID-19 swab numbers today far exceeded the 2100 carried out yesterday across the region, and CTCs have reported that booked appointments have made the swabbing process far smoother.

People are reminded to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for advice on testing and for referral to a booking centre to make an appointment. Anyone seeking a test is strongly advised to make an appointment. People arriving without an appointment may experience longer wait times.

