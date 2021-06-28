Warning of big waves on south coast tomorrow; interislander sailings cancelled

Report from RNZ

Waves up to 6 metres are forecast for Wellington’s south coast from Tuesday morning, and residents on the coast are urged to take care.

MetService has issued a warning for Wellington from 6am on Tuesday to 11pm on Wednesday.

The southerly swells are due from Baring Head to Sinclair Head at Ōwhiro Bay, and the biggest risk period is high tides on Tuesday 8.24am and 8.54pm and on Wednesday at 9.18am and 9.48pm. Swells will ease by Wednesday, dropping to around 4 metres.

WREMO warns that people living close to surf exposed coastlines should be prepared for the possibility of waves and debris on roads.

Interislander sailings for Tuesday have been cancelled, and Wednesday cancellations are likely.

The 10.30pm Kaiarahi sailing from Picton on Monday will be the last before the cancellations come into effect, Kiwirail said.

Bluebridge spokesman Will Dady​ said passengers were being warned there may be some disruption.

“These are very large, high-energy waves, and can catch people unawares if they’re walking on beaches or driving along coastal roads. There’s also the potential for waves to affect land or property near coasts, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said

The winds driving the swell are also a potential risk, MetService said. Exposed places on the south and east coasts of the South Island may have severe gales at times, while parts of Nelson, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds, and the east coast of the North Island from the Wairarapa to Napier are also at risk.

MetService has issued a snowfall warning for Remutaka Hill, as snow showers are forecast tomorrow morning and afternoon. The road may accumulate 2 to 4cm of snow near the summit between 10am & 4pm.

Water tankers have been deployed in three urban centres in Horowhenua after flooding at the weekend overwhelmed water treatment facilities.

Five water tankers have been sent to Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru to help people conserve water.

Food supply businesses, restaurants and industrial water users have been asked to reduce using water or shut as supplies of clean drinking water in the district reach critical levels.