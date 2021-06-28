Sewage leaks in Eastbourne and Titahi Bay

News from Wellington Water

There has been a small leak of treated wastewater from the main outfall pipeline near the intersection of Muritai Road and Rimu Road in Eastbourne – traffic management is in place.

The leak is in the main outfall pipe that transports treated wastewater from the Seaview Wastewater treatment plant to the outfall at Bluff Point (Pencarrow).

To repair it we need to drain the pipe by opening valves at Burdens Gate, Butterfly Creek and Windy Point.

Sampling will be undertaken and signs put up.

Yesterday there was another wastewater bypass discharge into Titahi Bay near the discharge point at Rukutane Point.

From time to time there is a need to discharge some partially treated (screened) wastewater along with the fully treated wastewater, in particular when there is heavy rain and there is too much water in the treatment plant.

A partially treated discharge is when a small portion of the wastewater ‘skips’ a component of the treatment process. This partially treated wastewater is mixed with the fully treated water and the public health risk from these discharges is very small.

As the city has grown, the frequency of these discharges has increased. The planned upgrades to the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant will address this issue.

As per Regional Public Health guidelines, swimming or aquatic activities are not recommended for 48 hours after heavy rain.

June 20: Sewage discharged into Titahi Bay