Snow on Remutaka Hill Road and Desert Road, hailstorm in Wellington

Wellington.Scoop

Waka Kotahi reported at 8am that snow has started to fall on the Remutaka Hill road. The MetService is forecasting snow throughout the day.

Contractors are on the road monitoring the conditions.

Snow has closed the Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru. A detour is in place, for northbound traffic use State Highway 49, right onto State Highway 4, right onto State Highway 47, right onto State Highway 46 and then left back onto SH1. Reverse for southbound. Waka Kotahi are advising people to allow at least an extra 45 minutes travel. time.

And early this morning, there was a hailstorm in Wellington.

Everyone else awake in Wellington? pic.twitter.com/hE8npye4Ky — Shane Harmon (@ShaneHarmon) June 28, 2021

Mum, who lives in Broadmeadows, shared a couple of photos of the hail storm that went through Wellington last night. 🌧🥶 pic.twitter.com/K7VNFNVuCA — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) June 28, 2021

Our paramedics worked through a cold night, with snow falling in parts of our region. They were prepared & did the mahi. But this is a good reminder about driving to the conditions – watch your speed/following distances, wear your seatbelt, turn your lights on. pic.twitter.com/X2dWHh7ae8 — Wellington Free Ambulance (@WgtnFree) June 28, 2021